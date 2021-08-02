‘Brute abuse of power’: Anil Deskhmukh questions timing of ED summons

Former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh on Monday accused the ED of abusing its power while probing an alleged money laundering and corruption case against him. (Express File Photo by Ganesh Shirsekar)

Former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh on Monday accused the Enforcement Directorate (ED) of abusing its power while probing an alleged money laundering and corruption case against him.

In a letter to the probe agency, Deshmukh wrote he was shocked and concerned over fresh summons issued by the ED asking him and his son, Hrishikesh Deshmukh, to appear in person on August 2.

“With regard to the subject summons, at the outset, I may express my grave dismay, shock and concern especially to the timing of the issuance thereof. As you are well aware as a contesting respondent that the entire investigations being carried out by your office has been challenged by me before the Hon’ble Supreme Court,” said Deshmukh in his response on Monday.

Deshmukh, in his petition before the apex court, has contended that the ED probe against him is “actuated with malice both in law as well as fact” and stands “vitiated on account of grave violation of the procedure established by law”. The court will hear the matter on Tuesday.

“…your subject summons issued soon after the date of the hearing of the matter by the Supreme Court and seeking my personal appearance on a day prior to the next hearing before the Supreme Court substantially strengthens my apprehensions that investigations being carried out by you are neither fair nor just or above-board. Brute abuse of power and authority is apparent on the face of the record,” said Deshmukh.

The NCP leader had earlier skipped the ED summons three times. In his first reply, Deshmukh said he was unable to appear in person before the agency due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Subsequently, he asked the ED to wait for the Supreme Court to decide his petition seeking protection from coercive action by the probe agencies in the case.

Last month, the ED probe found that Deshmukh, while acting as the home minister of Maharashtra, “received illegal gratification of approximately Rs 4.7 crore in cash from various orchestra bar owners” through now dismissed Mumbai Police API Sachin Waze, arrested in the Ambani terror scare case.

According to the ED, Deshmukh’s family “laundered the tainted sum of Rs 4.18 crore and projected it as untainted by showing the same amount received by the trust, namely Shri Sai Shikshan Sanstha”.

The ED probe into Deshmukh’s financial transactions is in line with the CBI probe into former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh’s allegations of corruption against the NCP leader. Deshmukh has denied the allegations.

In his March 20 letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray after he was removed as the Mumbai Police chief, Singh had alleged that Deshmukh had asked police officers, including now suspended API Sachin Waze, to collect Rs 100 crore, including Rs 40-50 crore each month from 1,750 bars and restaurants in Mumbai.

The ED registered a case against Deshmukh for allegedly obtaining illegal gratification, based on an FIR filed by the CBI in April. The CBI FIR said Deshmukh had used his official position to obtain certain undue advantages and had also influenced transfers and postings in the Mumbai Police, as alleged by Singh.

Waze is being probed by the NIA for his alleged role in the case related to the bomb scare outside Mukesh Ambani’s residence and the murder of businessman Mansukh Hiran. After being suspended for 15 years for a custodial death case, Waze had rejoined the police force in 2020.