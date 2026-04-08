On the evening of October 14, 2012, three siblings were in a car on the Western Express Highway when everything went wrong. By the end of that night, one sister was in the hospital with fatal injuries. Within days, the other was booked by the police for causing her death.
It took thirteen years, and one question, to set her free.
The question was this: if Parul Khurana had been driving recklessly and caused the death of her elder sister Gunjan, why would their brother, who was also in the car that night, lie to protect her?
He wouldn’t, the Borivali magistrate court ruled last month. And that finding, straightforward as it sounds, was enough to acquit Parul of charges of rash and negligent driving and causing death by negligence, charges she had carried for over a decade.
The police version was that Parul was at the wheel when the car hit an electric pole. Parul’s version, backed by her brother’s testimony, was different. It was Gunjan who was driving, and she lost control after a BEST bus rammed into them. There were no eyewitnesses. The case came down to who the court believed.
It believed the brother. “If at all, the accused was at fault and due to her negligence their sister had died, no man of ordinary prudence would have deposed falsely only to save one sister against another sister who had died in the accident,” judicial magistrate A M Mujawar wrote in the order passed on March 27 and made available this week.
There was something else too. The police said the car had hit the pole head-on, but photographs submitted in court showed the damage was to the left side and rear of the vehicle. The court noted that the investigating officer never inquired whether a BEST bus had been involved, even when the evidence pointed that way. It noted that the investigating agency had made no inquiry about the bus, which shows that he has ‘not conducted proper investigation’.
“Photographs to that effect were produced on record…(in which) there appears damage to the backside of the vehicle. Therefore, at this juncture, the defence of the accused needs to be taken into consideration. After considering all the factual aspects and evidence brought on record, the defence raised by the accused appears to be quite probable,” the court said.
Sadaf Modak is a distinguished Legal Correspondent based in Mumbai whose work demonstrates exceptional Expertise and Authority in covering the intricacies of the judicial and correctional systems. Reporting for The Indian Express, she is a highly Trustworthy source for in-depth coverage of courtroom proceedings and human rights issues.
Expertise
Specialized Role: As a dedicated Legal Correspondent, Sadaf Modak possesses deep, specialized knowledge of legal procedures, statutes, and judicial operations, lending immense Authority to her reports.
Core Authority & Focus: Her work primarily centers on:
Trial Court Proceedings: She mainly covers the trial courts of Mumbai, providing crucial, on-the-ground reporting on the day-to-day legal processes that affect citizens. She maintains a keen eye on both major criminal cases and the "ordinary and not so ordinary events" that reveal the human element within the justice system.
Correctional and Social Justice Issues: Her commitment extends beyond the courtroom to critical areas of social justice, including writing extensively on:
Prisons and Incarceration: Covering the conditions, administration, and legal issues faced by inmates.
Juvenile Justice: Reporting on the complexities of the juvenile justice system and the legal rights of children.
Human Rights: Focusing on fundamental human rights within the context of law enforcement and state institutions.
Experience
Institutional Affiliation: Reporting for The Indian Express—a leading national newspaper—ensures her coverage is subject to high editorial standards of accuracy, impartiality, and legal rigor.
Impactful Detail: Her focus on trial courts provides readers with direct, detailed insights into the workings of the justice system, making complex legal narratives accessible and establishing her as a reliable and trusted chronicler of the legal landscape.
Sadaf Modak's blend of judicial focus and commitment to human rights issues establishes her as a vital and authoritative voice in Indian legal journalism.
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