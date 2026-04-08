Brother’s word frees sister 13 years after Mumbai crash that killed their sibling

The police version was that Parul was at the wheel when the car hit an electric pole. Parul's version, backed by her brother's testimony, was different.

On the evening of October 14, 2012, three siblings were in a car on the Western Express Highway when everything went wrong. By the end of that night, one sister was in the hospital with fatal injuries. Within days, the other was booked by the police for causing her death.

It took thirteen years, and one question, to set her free.

The question was this: if Parul Khurana had been driving recklessly and caused the death of her elder sister Gunjan, why would their brother, who was also in the car that night, lie to protect her?

He wouldn’t, the Borivali magistrate court ruled last month. And that finding, straightforward as it sounds, was enough to acquit Parul of charges of rash and negligent driving and causing death by negligence, charges she had carried for over a decade.