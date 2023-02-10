Brothers held for killing 25-year-old man who asked for Rs 500 owed to him: Mumbai police

Two brothers were arrested for allegedly murdering a 25-year-old man in a fight outside Mumbai’s Bandra railway station after he asked for the Rs 500 that one of them had owed him, police said Friday.

An officer said that the deceased, Nizam Khan, and Shadab Khan (21) were both residents of Garib Nagar Colony in Bandra (East). Around a year ago, Shadab dropped Nizam’s mobile phone, which then stopped working. Nizam, who had to pay Rs 1,000 to get the phone repaired, asked Shadab for the money.

While Shadab paid Rs 500 to Nizam’s wife, he was yet to pay the rest, according to police. Around 11.30pm on Thursday night, a fight broke out outside the railway station between the duo when Nizam insisted that he return the Rs 500 the same day. As they got into a scuffle, Shadab’s brother Shanu Khan (22) allegedly joined him in beating up Nizam.

After the fight, when Nizam was climbing the stairs to go to platform no 7, Shadab allegedly stabbed him several times, handed over the knife to Shanu and fled from the spot. Nizam was rushed to the Bhabha hospital, where he was declared dead.

The Nirmal Nagar police registered a murder case based on a statement given by Nizam’s wife. They managed to track down both the brothers within an hour. An officer said the two brothers were produced before a court and remanded in police custody.