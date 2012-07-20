Brothels raided,22 girls rescued

A special team of police officers,from Zone II in south Mumbai,rescued 22 girls from brothels at the Pannalal Chawl and other areas in Grant Road on Wednesday and arrested six women. They also rescued 22 child labourers from business establishments in Pophalwadi and Teligalli area in Kalbadevi and arrested 13 persons for allegedly employing them.

The teams were sent to different parts of the zone. Each team had been assigned a specific role. While two teams,one from the V P Road Police and another from the D B Marg Police,went and rescued girls from brothels,two other teams from L T Marg and V P Road were sent to rescue child labourers, a police officer who was part of the team said.

The women who ran the brothels have been booked under the Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act (PITA),said the officer. The police teams have booked the accused who employed the children under sections of the Juvenile Justice Act,he added.

The officer said the police teams raided six brothels and rescued the girls from there. The teams arrested six women who ran the brothels. Action was also taken against 161 sex workers for soliciting customers in public, said the officer.

