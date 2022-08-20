scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, August 19, 2022

Broke very tough Dahi Handi (in June): Shinde

Shinde, who was sworn in as chief minister on June 30 with the support of BJP and 50-odd MLAs including those from the Shiv Sena, was speaking at a Dahi Handi event at Tembhi Naka in Thane.

Eknath Shinde celebrates Dahi Handi in Ghatkopar. (Express Photo)

Alluding to his rebellion against the Shiv Sena leadership in June, which toppled the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in the state, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday said he and his supporters “broke a very tough Dahi Handi”.

Shinde, who was sworn in as chief minister on June 30 with the support of BJP and 50-odd MLAs including those from the Shiv Sena, was speaking at a Dahi Handi event at Tembhi Naka in Thane.

“You are breaking a Dahi Handi now. We broke a very tough Dahi Handi one-and-a-half months ago. It was very difficult, high, and we had to put up 50 strong layers but we succeeded,” he said.

While Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray wanted a party worker to become Maharashtra CM, the late Anand Dighe wanted a Sena worker from Thane to get the top post, he added.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 19, 2022: Why you should read ‘RBI and Inflation’ or ‘Lor...Premium
UPSC Key-August 19, 2022: Why you should read ‘RBI and Inflation’ or ‘Lor...
‘Bridgerton’ season 2 star Charithra Chandran on why she may ...Premium
‘Bridgerton’ season 2 star Charithra Chandran on why she may ...
Newsmaker | Syed Shahnawaz Hussain, the giant killer and youngest Union C...Premium
Newsmaker | Syed Shahnawaz Hussain, the giant killer and youngest Union C...
Explained: The CBI’s Delhi excise casePremium
Explained: The CBI’s Delhi excise case

Dighe, a prominent face of the Shiv Sena in Thane in the 1990s, is considered to be Shinde’s mentor. “Dighe’s wish has been fulfilled now, Shinde told the crowd.
While Shinde attended 10 events in Mumbai, Palghar and Thane, Fadnavis attended seven programmes.

Addressing Sena rebel MLA Prakash Surve’s Dahi Handi event at Magathane in Borivali (East), Fadnavis told the Govindas, “Now, your government has come and Dahi Handi is being celebrated with a lot of enthusiasm. Eknath Shinde said Dahi Handi is now an adventure sport. If any Govinda gets injured, then the state is on your side.”

“Now we will break the handi (earthen pot) of corruption and take the handi of development to each person in Maharashtra,” he added.

More from Mumbai

WITH PTI INPUTS

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 20-08-2022 at 12:04:14 am
Next Story

111 injured in celebrations, 23 remain in hospital

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Most Popular

1

Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha expected to lose Rs 100 cr, Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan is his worst performer in 2022

2

'Two wickets down, one to go': BJP tears into AAP after CBI raid on Manish Sisodia

3

Ranbir Kapoor says pregnant Alia Bhatt 'has phaeloed' in live video, she looks at him in disbelief. Watch

4

TV actor Nupur Alankar quits industry, takes sanyas: ‘My husband has freed me, I am headed to Himalayas’

5

Salman Khan's former girlfriend Somy Ali attacks him: 'A woman beater, and not just me'

Featured Stories

How Serena Williams dominated tennis and transformed it
How Serena Williams dominated tennis and transformed it
Government blocks YouTube channels: I&B ministry's take-down procedur...
Government blocks YouTube channels: I&B ministry's take-down procedur...
Covid cases rising: here's what you need to know
Covid cases rising: here's what you need to know
Explained: Mumbai's iconic double decker buses—why they were phased out, ...
Explained: Mumbai's iconic double decker buses—why they were phased out, ...
With double its usual dahi handis, BJP climbs the Mumbai power pyramid
With double its usual dahi handis, BJP climbs the Mumbai power pyramid
Shivpal's swipe at nephew Akhilesh, via Janmashtami, Kansa
Shivpal's swipe at nephew Akhilesh, via Janmashtami, Kansa
Finnish PM takes drugs test after party video causes stir

Finnish PM takes drugs test after party video causes stir

Why you should read ‘RBI and Inflation’ or ‘Lord Curzon’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘RBI and Inflation’ or ‘Lord Curzon’

Premium
How Maharashtra leaders are reading the Delhi signals
Gadkari out, Fadnavis in

How Maharashtra leaders are reading the Delhi signals

Premium
Shivpal's swipe at nephew Akhilesh, via Janmashtami, Kansa

Shivpal's swipe at nephew Akhilesh, via Janmashtami, Kansa

Opinion | At 75, battles won and losing
Ashutosh Varshney writes

Opinion | At 75, battles won and losing

Mumbai's double decker buses — why they were phased out, why they have returned
Explained

Mumbai's double decker buses — why they were phased out, why they have returned

Who was Lord Curzon, the Viceroy who partitioned Bengal in 1905?
Explained

Who was Lord Curzon, the Viceroy who partitioned Bengal in 1905?

Why a majority of Muslims chose to stay back in a ‘secular’ India
ICYMI

Why a majority of Muslims chose to stay back in a ‘secular’ India

Premium
Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 19: Latest News
Advertisement