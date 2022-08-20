Broke very tough Dahi Handi (in June): Shinde

Alluding to his rebellion against the Shiv Sena leadership in June, which toppled the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in the state, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday said he and his supporters “broke a very tough Dahi Handi”.

Shinde, who was sworn in as chief minister on June 30 with the support of BJP and 50-odd MLAs including those from the Shiv Sena, was speaking at a Dahi Handi event at Tembhi Naka in Thane.

“You are breaking a Dahi Handi now. We broke a very tough Dahi Handi one-and-a-half months ago. It was very difficult, high, and we had to put up 50 strong layers but we succeeded,” he said.

While Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray wanted a party worker to become Maharashtra CM, the late Anand Dighe wanted a Sena worker from Thane to get the top post, he added.

Dighe, a prominent face of the Shiv Sena in Thane in the 1990s, is considered to be Shinde’s mentor. “Dighe’s wish has been fulfilled now, Shinde told the crowd.

While Shinde attended 10 events in Mumbai, Palghar and Thane, Fadnavis attended seven programmes.

Addressing Sena rebel MLA Prakash Surve’s Dahi Handi event at Magathane in Borivali (East), Fadnavis told the Govindas, “Now, your government has come and Dahi Handi is being celebrated with a lot of enthusiasm. Eknath Shinde said Dahi Handi is now an adventure sport. If any Govinda gets injured, then the state is on your side.”

“Now we will break the handi (earthen pot) of corruption and take the handi of development to each person in Maharashtra,” he added.

WITH PTI INPUTS