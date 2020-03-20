British woman dies, house help injured after 6th floor of building catches fire in Bandra West

The fire was doused by 8 am, according to fire brigade officials. (Representational Photo) The fire was doused by 8 am, according to fire brigade officials. (Representational Photo)

A 20-year-old British national reportedly died, and a house help critically injured, on Thursday morning after a fire was reported in a residential building in Bandra West.

The fire was reported at around 7.37 am on the sixth floor of Sea Spring building, opposite Mannat Bungalow, which is Bollywood star Shahrukh Khan’s bungalow in Bandstand area of Bandra.

The 20-year-old woman, Evana Morrece, was reported dead on arrival at Bhabha Hospital in Bandra, and Sifra Japhari (38), the house help, suffered around 80 to 90 percent burns, and is undergoing treatment at Bhabha Hospital.

The fire was doused by 8 am, according to fire brigade officials. BMC’s disaster management cell said the fire was reported as level zero, which falls in the minor category.

According to MFB, the cause of the fire is not yet known. However, the fire was observed in electric wiring and other installation in a flat on the sixth floor of the society.

Meanwhile, a health official from Bhabha Hospital said, “Japhari’s condition is very critical, and she is currently under observation.”

