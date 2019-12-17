British national held for assault on 2 constables outside pub near Mumbai airport

Police identified the accused as Shree Dashani Kotak, who was exiting the Barrel Mansion, a pub located near the domestic airport, with his fiancée and brother. (Representational Image) Police identified the accused as Shree Dashani Kotak, who was exiting the Barrel Mansion, a pub located near the domestic airport, with his fiancée and brother. (Representational Image)

A 32-YEAR-OLD British national of Indian origin was booked for allegedly brawling with and injuring two police personnel outside a pub in Vile Parle (East) in the early hours of Sunday. Police have not arrested the man yet.

Police identified the accused as Shree Dashani Kotak, who was exiting the Barrel Mansion, a pub located near the domestic airport, with his fiancée and brother.

According to police, the trio was getting into an autorickshaw to go home, when a fight broke out between two men and Kotak intervened. However, within minutes, police arrived at the scene to break up the fight.

An official at the airport police station said Kotak resisted when he was asked to come to the police station along with the other men. Police said in the melee, Kotak assaulted constables Nilesh Dandge and Umesh Shelar, and was only subdued once he was taken inside the police station.

“We have booked him for assault and obstruction. We have not arrested him,” said Ganesh Shinde, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone VIII.

