British national among 3 held in narcotics case

The NCB Saturday arrested three persons including a British national and the former employee of a celebrity in connection with a narcotics case.

Based on information, NCB Mumbai effected a seizure of ganja from one courier at Bandra West. In the follow-up operation, huge stash of imported strains of ganja was recovered from Karan Sajnania, a British national resideing in Jaswant Heights Khar west, an official said.

Upon Snajani’s revelation, ganja and Bud – curated marijuana was recovered from Rahila Furniturewala, who is also a suspect in the probe into the narcotics case linked to actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

The sister of Rahila named Shaista Furniturewala was also arrested as she too was found in possession of ganja, an official added. “The total contraband seized was approximately 200 kg, ” an officer added.

Explaining th modus operandi, an officer said the contraband was packed in the form of pre-rolled ganja Joints by Sajnani and was marketed to high class clients in Mumbai and various other states. The activities was supported and funded by Rahila Furniturewala, the officer added.