British BCCI engineer who came to cover IPL found dead at Mumbai’s Trident Hotel

A British national working as a broadcast engineer with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for Indian Premier League (IPL) matches was found dead in his room at Mumbai’s Trident Hotel on Monday, the police said.

The police identified the deceased as Jan William Langford, who came to India to cover the IPL matches. He had been staying at the hotel since March 24 and had not complained of any health issues to the hotel staff, the police said.

According to the police, Langford returned to his room (2715) after the match on March 29. On the morning of March 30, when the receptionist tried calling his room, there was no response. Suspecting foul play, a hotel staffer went to check on him. When Langford did not reply after several knocks and the hotel staff could not get a response from inside, they decided to open the room using the master key.