British era Byculla ROB to make way for eight-lane cable stayed bridge

AFTER TILAK Road and Reay Road Railway Over Bridge (ROB), the British era Byculla Road Over Bridge, which connects CSMT and Dadar, will also to be replaced by a cable stayed bridge.

Maharashtra Rail Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (MRIDCL) will carry out the execution of the eight-lane cable stayed bridge over the old ROB between Sandhurst Road and Byculla Stations on CSMT-Dadar section in Mumbai division of Central Railway.

The Byculla ROB was constructed in 1922. The 98-year-old structure is one of the busiest RoBs in Mumbai.

The MRIDC had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) on July 2020 to construct 11 ROBs and one RUB (Railway Under Bridge) in Mumbai and its suburban region. While MRIDCL has taken up the task of executing the reconstruction work, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will bear the expenses for the same.

Earlier, MRIDC had floated tenders for cable stayed bridges to replace the Reay Road RoB –across Reay Road Railway Station connecting Byculla to Nagpada — and the Tilak Nagar ROB near Dadar Railway Station.

On the Byculla ROB, officials said that since it is the main bridge connecting CSMT and Dadar, MRIDC will construct a Cable Stayed Bridge over the old ROB structure. The existing ROB will be demolished subsequently, they added.

The MRIDC has already conducted the utility mapping up to 5-metre below ground level to assess the best location options for foundation footprint, pile cap etc.

Official said the new ROB will consist of eight lanes — four in each carriageway – instead of the present six lanes. The existing viaduct of the ROB will be merged with new structure of the ROB, they added.

“The tender processing for the 600-meter-long Byculla ROB has also been initiated and soon, the contract for the construction will be awarded. The budget for the Byculla ROB reconstruction will be Rs 200 crore and it will be built considering the future vehicular traffic on the stretch. Lanes are being increased and long spans are proposed in viaduct section to reduce the number of foundations on the ground,” said an official from MRIDC.

As per the tender floated recently, work on the new bridge should be completed in a period of 11 months.