Thirty three per cent rise in number of sponsored study visas to Indians: British Council Director

The British Council recently marked the completion of 70 years in India. What have been the big achievements on this journey, both in terms of government-to-government initiatives and development of ties among citizens?

In the last decade alone, we have changed about a million teachers in India. In Maharashtra alone, by 2021, we will have benefited 48,000 teachers. Our aim is really to work with governments to bring about systemic change. And we are an organisation that values inclusion highly. Over the years, we have provided opportunities for thousands of young Indians to go and study in the UK through scholarships and self-funded places. Last year, we developed a special scholarship scheme that provided an opportunity for 104 Indian women to go and study masters in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) of which 14 were from Maharashtra and 22 were from West India.

According to an MoU with the Maharashtra government, the British Council was going to train over 30,000 government school teachers across Maharashtra. How many teachers have been trained so far and what has been the assessment of English teaching across government schools and colleges?

Our estimate is that we have benefited 20,000 teachers already. We are confident that the 30,000 number will be exceeded. In terms of quality, we did a door to door survey. Ninety-eight per cent teachers surveyed felt that they had learnt new ideas from attending teacher activity groups. It’s an innovative project where teachers come together and support each other and it’s got a big technological component so that they learn constantly from each other. We trained some state academic resource persons to help facilitate the coordinators of these groups. Our observations show that teachers are using more technology in their teaching, over 53 per cent performance indicators were met, whereas the baseline was under 40. We are about to publish a book of change about the project so far, including stories from government bodies involved in the project, government advisors and academic resource persons, from teachers and from parents who say what is the difference for their kids, especially how the kids are actively speaking English words at home and starting to teach their family members.

The British Council has been providing scholarships to Indian women for degrees in STEM at various UK universities. What is the vision behind this project?

World over, there are fewer women in STEM careers than men. Encouraging women into STEM careers is a goal that many countries are setting up to do. We wanted to mark our anniversary by giving women the opportunity to go and study STEM. And they studied subjects such as oceanography, cyber security, a range of subjects across the UK.

Are there any notable trends among Indian students pursuing higher education in the UK?

Immigration statistics published by the Home Office in November 2018, which compare the year ending September 2018 with the year ending September 2017, noted a 33 per cent rise in sponsored study visas granted to Indian nationals. Over 1,60,000 Indian students have studied in the UK in the last 10 years. The last two years have seen big increases – from just over 11,000 a year in 2016 to almost 19,000 in the last year ending September 2018. Also in the past, vast majority of students were graduates but we are seeing quite a significant growth in the number of Indian students interested in studying at the undergraduate level. Engineering has always been high in terms of applications, management and business administration remain highest preferences but over the years, we have seen a growth in the number of students choosing UK for arts and design, architecture and increasingly in new subjects such as cyber security.

The British Council has reached out to citizens through pop culture and film. What has been the impact of these and the overall Year of Culture?

In the arts, we have created connections between the UK and Indian artistes and arts organisations that has built collaboration, inspired many young people to take up the arts. And more critically, I think it has expanded access to the arts for everybody. Last year was the UK India Year of Culture where we hosted about 200 events in 35 cities, engaged with 7.7 million participants face-to-face, at festivals and at exhibitions.

We also developed Mix the City, an award-winning interactive musical experience connecting musicians, creativity and people. In Mix the City, users all over the world can create their own music videos of cultural capitals by mixing audio-visual samples of local musicians recorded throughout signature landmarks, generating a video combining the unique sights and sounds that each cultural capital has to offer. Mix the City Delhi & Mumbai have reached over 6.8 million people on Facebook and 2.2 million on Twitter.

From among the 70 English words of Indian origin that you celebrated recently to mark 70 years in India, any favourite words? And why?

Pukka, a borrowing from Punjabi, has passed through many spelling variations over time, including pucka, puckah, pucker, pucca and pukkah. Its original meaning to describe something which was cooked, mature, substantial or permanent, saw it commonly used in the field of weights, measures and money. Over time, this meaning expanded to refer to things which were certain, reliable, genuine, correct or bona fide.