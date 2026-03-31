British broadcast engineer working for IPL matches found dead in Mumbai hotel

A 76-year-old British broadcast engineer, working with the BCCI for the IPL 2026 matches, died after he was found unconscious in his room at a hotel in south Mumbai, police said on Tuesday.

Jan William Langford was found unconscious in his room on Monday morning, following which he was rushed to Bombay Hospital by the hotel management. He was declared dead on arrival, an official said.

Langford was on a work assignment as a broadcast engineer for BCCI/IPL matches, he said.

Nothing suspicious was found in his postmortem examination, said a Marine Drive police station official.

A case of unnatural death has been registered, and further enquiries are underway, the official added.