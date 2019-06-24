Mumbai: BMC cleans Juhu Beach, lifts 430 tonnes of garbage

Even before the arrival of the monsoon, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has removed more than 430 tonnes of garbage from the Juhu Beach in the last five days.

According to civic officials, they had deployed three beach cleaning machines, four compactors, three tractors with a trolley, one JCB along with more than 100 labourers daily for cleaning the Juhu Beach. In all, 431 tonnes of garbage had been lifted in the last five days, an official said.

However, actress Dia Mirza took to social media on Sunday, raising concerns over the garbage being washed up on the Juhu Beach.

“All our trash washed up on Juhu beach @DisasterMgmtBMC, been this way for the last 5 days. Bobcats required for Clean up,” she tweeted.

“On Sunday, four compactors, three beach cleaning machines, one JCB and tractor each along with 130 labourers were deployed for the beach cleaning. Around 85 tonnes of garbage was removed and it took five hours,” said Prashant Gaikwad, Assistant Municipal Commissioner of the K West ward.

Gaikwad said most of the garbage washed up on the beach again in June and July every year. “If there is a high tide around 4 am or 5 am, we are unable to remove the garbage for at least an hour. But we do clear a portion of beach for the walkers,” he added.

Chinu Kwatra, an activist who has been cleaning the Koliwada side of the Juhu Beach for the past one year, said the garbage was less this year.

“Last year, there were two to three layers of garbage when we started cleaning the Koliwada side of the beach. But we have found microplastics this year, which are difficult to pick and is more harmful to the environment,” said Kwatra.