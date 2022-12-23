Bridges under civic body in Mumbai to see structural audits twice every year

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday said it will henceforth conduct structural audits of all bridges maintained by it in the city twice a year.

The decision comes two days after the state government said in the Assemby that a structural audit of all bridges in Mumbai would be undertaken in a time-bound manner.

There are 448 bridges in Mumbai, out of which the BMC is responsible for the maintenance of about 344 bridges. These bridges include skywalks, road and railway over bridges (RoBs).

After the Himalaya bridge collapse in 2019, in which six persons were killed and 30 more were injured, the civic body had ordered an audit of almost all bridges in Mumbai, following which structural as well as reconstruction works were taken up on several bridges.

“Structural audit and technical survey will be carried out on all the bridges across the city. The survey will not just be based on visual inspections but will include assessment of the technical aspects also, including checking of corroded parts and strength of the structures. The audits will be carried out before and after monsoon and based on the recommendation of the auditors, we will take up repair or reconstruction works,” said a BMC official.

Civic officials said this is the first time the BMC will be carrying out regular audits of bridges annually. Earlier, audits were taken up only if there was any major requirement.

Earlier in September 2021, the BMC had floated a tender for appointing a consultant to carry out routine inspection of bridges. Officials said while earlier the requirement was to only inspect the bridges, now every bridge will be inspected twice every year.

Civic officials said appointment of an external agency was much needed as the BMC doesn’t have the manpower or logistics to carry out routine inspections.

“We have already appointed a private audit agency six years back for a period of five years. This agency will take up the audit of bridges all over Mumbai and will submit the report to us, based on which further action will be taken,” the official added.

City residents praised the move, saying it will prevent mishaps.

“Carrying out inspections twice every year is way better than carrying out audits post breakdowns, like what we have seen in the case of Gokhale bridge and Himalaya bridge. This kind of audits should be made standard procedure so that it can be a continuous process and not just a temporary solution,” said Dhaval Shah, from Lokhandwala Oshiwara Citizen’s Association (LOCA).