Mumbai bridge collapse: BMC issues showcause notices to structural auditor, contractor

Interestingly, RPS Infrastructure had been indicted in the multi-crore road scam and blacklisted for seven years in 2017. The BMC has proposed to blacklist the firm for the next seven years. (Express Photo: Prashant Nadkar)

TWO DAYS after the bridge collapsed at CSMT, the BMC on Saturday issued showcause notices to structural auditor Prof DD Desai’s Associated Engineering Consultants and Analysts Private Limited and contractor RPS Infrastructure Private Limited as part of the blacklisting process initiated against them.

The preliminary inquiry report has pointed towards negligence on part of the auditor and contractor. Officials said the notices have sought their replies within 15 days.

While the report has blamed the Prof Desai for not carrying out structural audit correctly and observed major lapses in its work, the contractor has been held guilty of conducting poor repair work that resulted in the collapse of the bridge.

Interestingly, RPS Infrastructure had been indicted in the multi-crore road scam and blacklisted for seven years in 2017. The BMC has proposed to blacklist the firm for the next seven years.

The municipal corporation has also written to its consultants from western and eastern suburbs to again audit 223 bridges. While structural consultant C V Kand Consultants Private Limited — looking after bridges in western suburbs — has been asked to review 157 bridges, Structwel Designers and Consultant Private Limited has been asked to again audit 66 bridges in the eastern suburbs.

Meanwhile, the BMC on Saturday submitted a letter to the Azad Maidan police station, seeking registration of an FIR against Prof D D Desai’s. However, officials said the police informed the BMC that an FIR has already been filed in the case on Friday.

