Bribes taken to give permanent jobs to NHM staff on contract: Fadnavis to Maharashtra CM

Devendra Fadnavis. (File)

Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis has claimed that bribes are being taken in the name of giving permanent jobs to contract workers under National Health Mission (NHM) in Maharashtra and sought a probe.

In a letter to the chief minister, Fadnavis claimed that such corruption ran into Rs 300 crore to Rs 400 crore. He submitted three audio clips where some people are purportedly heard demanding Rs 1 lakh to Rs 1.5 lakh on the promise of permanent appointments.

“Under whose patronage and blessings is such fund collection… being carried out?” he asked.

The central government scheme is implemented through the state government. So, the process of appointment of candidates is also being done by the state government, Fadnavis said. The government should take strict action and spare no officer if found involved, he added.

