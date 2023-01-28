Breakthrough in Airoli Katai Naka project: Left tunnel now open on both sides

The final blast for the daylighting of the in-progress left side tunnel of Parsik Hills under the Airoli Katai Naka Road project was done Friday, said officials, adding, the controlled blasting method was used for this.

The tunnelling of the Left Hand Side (LHS) of the Parsik Hills is now complete and the tunnel has been opened on both sides.

A total of three phases make up the Airoli Katai Naka Project. The stretch between Thane Belapur Road and National Highway 4, which was originally 3.4 km, will soon come down to 1.69 km (under phase 1) after the tunnelling work is over, said officials. The new stretch has two tunnels, a road and an elevated road. According to the project details, there will be 4+4 lanes in the tunnels (including 1+1 refuge lanes).

The tunnelling work of the tunnels is being done by New Austrian Tunneling Method (NATM), a method of controlled blasting technology. Currently, 67 per cent of the tunnel work is complete and the rest is in progress.

At present, passengers have to take a detour from Mahape or Thane. Due to this project, the distance between Kalyan-Dombivali and Navi Mumbai will be reduced by seven km. The project will greatly benefit commuters heading to Kalyan, Dombivli, Ulhasnagar, Ambernath, and Badlapur.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who was present during the breakthrough event, said, “The Airoli Katai Naka project is a very ambitious project and it will provide relief to lakhs of citizens. Such an infrastructure project relieves traffic congestion, provides connectivity and saves time and fuel. We are focusing on developing infrastructure and implementing several projects for the development of cities in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.”

MMRDA Commissioner SVR Srinivas said, “Tunnelling work in the Parsik Hills is very crucial. The left side tunnel is now open on both sides. Now sunlight can be seen from both sides of the tunnel. The tunnelling work on the other side of this tunnel will also be completed soon. Once work on both the sides is completed, an important and difficult part of the project will be accomplished. With the completion of this project, the heavy traffic on the Shilpata road will be reduced.”