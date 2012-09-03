Breaking poverty wall,for value education can

The School which provides education to the underprivileged and the needy was set up by MEWA (Malanad Educational and Welfare Trust) in 1997.

Started on a small scale,the school has grown and produced successful students thus fulfilling its core objectives. MEWA is headed by Advocate S Balan who manages the school and plans to establish more institutions in Maharashtra and other states.

The MEWA core committee assessed the need for quality education in Thane and formulated a basic layout for the school in 1996. The founders knew about problems faced by students belonging to poorer classes. Elite and top-rated schools,and thereby quality education,are out of their reach. Vidyaniketan has created a curriculum to suit the needs of these students. The curriculum mentors students on a variety of aspects including career viability,language skills,adaptability and traditional values.

Students are taught the importance of education. The school helps them to select the right career path and work on it early. This creates fully trained and all-round personalities willing to accept any challenge and conquer it.

The school encourages students to sit for an exam conducted by the Ramayan Katha Abhyas Samiti,which provides them with an opportunity to understand the rich literary texts and enrich themselves. The most important and advantageous aspect of the institution is the stress on arts and literature. Regular classes are conducted for students in dance forms like Kathakali and Bharatnatyam.

Irrespective of their places of origin,students seem inclined to learn various art forms. This ensures a healthy transmission of art forms among students from different backgrounds.

The Malayalam diaspora and Malayalam mission is active in the school with Kerala Government granting permission to the school to conduct Malayalam courses of one-year duration.

The school is a hub of cultural and educational activities and plans to excel and branch out to make education accessible to all. The amalgamation of culture and social responsibility has created a unique niche for the school.

Advocate Balan,the president of MEWA,in an interview spoke about his vision for the school and the students,and the difficulties faced in their endeavour to make education accessible to all.

Excerpts:

Give us a brief overview of the USP of your school and what sets it apart?

Our school was started to provide education to the lower rung of society. Our trust Malanad Educational and Welfare Association was started with a social objective to promote cultural activities and educate needy students.

We prepared a curriculum amalgamating all activities that would foster holistic growth of students. The curriculam was created to prepare students for future challenges and carve out a successful career.

We started it in 1996. We selected poor students and started our school. Afterwards,we were clear about our plans and started a regular school. Our school was inaugurated on June 19,1997 with its first ever batch of junior kg students. With much respect and fanfare,the school was inaugurated by the then collector of Thane city,Mr Ujjwal Uke.

Our objectives and resolutions are quite simple. We believe in bringing positive changes in society through the medium of education. Education can be used as a tool of change and we are putting our best foot forward in this regard.

The problem with todays education system is that,the elixir of education seems to be reserved only for the elite. Students from the poor socio-economic background are unable to make it to elite schools. The whole cycle of disparity and gap in education develops at this stage.

Thats why we started our school. We plan to branch further so that no one goes without education. We aim to make quality education accessible to such students.

Even our fee structure is minimum keeping in mind the socio-economic background of the students. We dont want money to be a deterrent to the process of securing education.

Our social objectives have helped us in forming MEWA.The members of MEWA have common objectives to give something crucial and important to society.

The whole idea of cultural activities is to enhance peoples understanding about them. This helps in carrying forward the legacy of tradition bestowed on us Indians.

We provide dance forms that are regionally and ethnically famous in different parts of India.

Dance forms like Bharatnatyam,Mohiniyattam and singing styles like Carnatic sangeet and other classical music forms are taught to our students.

They can master the forms and achieve distinction in these fields as well.

The most important criteria we look for when allowing students to enrol for art forms is their passion,interest and amount of dedication they are willing to put in.

The most sought after course in our school is the One year Malayalam course that is certified by NORKA. Kerala Government has approved the course and has been supporting us. This course has been sought by students from the North and Northeast as well,which is a welcome change in exchange of cultural values and forms

The rule that states no student will fail till standard 8 has created quite a stir. How is your school coping with the rule.

The rule has its advantages and disadvantages and we are trying to strike a balance for the betterment of our students.

The whole situation has become difficult because we cannot detain any weak student even if they dont qualify for the next academic session. This gives an upper hand to students and it gets very difficult to contain them. They are not attentive to studies. This affects the whole process of education.

Examinations are a way to gauge the understanding of a student. They maintain the seriousness and competitiveness of academics. But,with the current scenario,the value of education and examination is deteriorating day by day.

Some students have gone to the extent of not attending classes.

We try to improve the situation by making the theory as interesting as possible and have also tried counselling for students.

We try our best and send students to medical practitioners who can help gauge students problems from medical perspective as well.

We conduct numerous meetings with parents and call them when the situation looks bleak and there seems no scope of improvement. A well-Informed parent can motivate his/her ward much more effectively and on a daily basis. We find this an extremely helpful tool. Parents need to know about their kids and regular updates keep them in the loop.

The main problem that has been persistent is,our students have a weak economic background. Hence,their parents already have enough socio-economic problems to manage. So,in the whole process they tend to overlook facts about their children. Proper counseling measures can definitely help in this regard and we are conducting those as well.

We conduct remedial classes as well and try to coach students to improve their core competencies of . A teacher-student relationship is very important and we try to improve that by conducting regular meetings between teachers,students and parents. Numerous periodical seminars on personality development and career is conducted by professionals for students. This is our method to make sure that our students are well prepared for a competitive future.

What do you think of the fee-hike. What is your take on it?

Our institution was created with a primary ideology to cater to the lower rungs of society. Hence,raising the fees is out of the question. We dont get grants and have no motive of making profits.

In certain cases,we waive fee of needy students and offer scholarships as well. Our objective is to educate as many underprivileged kids as possible and hence maintaining the fee structure is a pre-requisite to achieving that goal.

Are you facing any problem regarding the RTE Act that reserves seats for underprivileged kids. Whats the scenario in your school.

RTE Act is a really important and effective measure and should be implemented in schools.

It is the only way to strike a balance between different sections of society and creating equality.

Providing an opportunity to underprivileged kids to study on par with other students is the best gift they can receive. Why barricade students on the basis of class,finance and creed?

It is a way out for students who dont get an opportunity or are denied basic education to fulfill their dreams.

We are not an institution aiming at profit and do not get any grants to run and educate students. We are still working on our infrastructure to get more students.

We also provide educational grants/scholarships and waive fees of students who cannot afford to pay the basic fees. Our teachers look into the economic background of students and compile data. After verifying facts we accept applications for fee waiver and scholarships.

This process has been happening since the inception of the school and we are glad to have kept the process going till date. This ensures that there is no misuse of any fee waiver

We have committee as well who conduct meetings and look into the findings of the staff and grant scholarships. This process ensures 100% transparency.

In extreme cases,our board members step in to partially adopt and educate students from lower classes. The fees and other charges are undertaken by board members till the student completes his education. Our goal is to be able to provide education from KG to PG and we are positive about achieving our goals.

A socio-economic barrier should never prevent anyone from scouting for further education.

What do you feel about the topper system and media hype around it? Do you think it is justified?

See,a student who achieves merit should get credit for his effort. In that part,the whole focus is completely justified and true. It acts as an encouragement to student as well as other batches that follow. Bench-marks are set this way for other students.

But,everything needs a barricading factor and sometimes media should refrain from going on a zealous over-drive. Because there are many other students who have achieved similar quests but never get mentioned.

Get a system that respects every achiever and credit the meritorious students.

Point two about crediting is,education has completely been commercialized with the advent of class systems. This is sad and not recommended.We tell our students to avoid coaching classes. These classes are futile and a waste of money. Schools have enough resources to help students prepare. This area of commercialization should be stopped because it is just a way of making money by private companies. Can they teach value education and traditional values,the way schools do?

Definitely,the answer is a clear no. a school deserves credit for a students achievement than a coaching class.

How are extracurricular activities important for holistic development of a student? What activities does your school conduct?

Extracurricular activities are vital to overall development and growth of a childs personality. We at Vidyaniketan give it the highest importance.

Studies alone cannot suffice and other activities are imperative for bringing out the best in any child.

We have a science club VIPNET established under the auspices of Department of Science and Technology and periodically conduct fairs. Students are encouraged to take up experiments and innovate. Their talents are presented in inter-school exhibitions. We take them for regular visits to industrial sites. This also breaks monotony.

We have a Physical Education Teacher who prepares students for inter-school competitions. We are still grappling with lack of resources.

Students can learn Malayalam completely under a course prescribed by the Kerala government. This is an added bonus for students who can avail of this facility as certificates are provided by the Kerala government

Each person has his own true calling and that decides his/her fate and hence keeping different avenues open helps them in experimenting and figuring out.We also have workshops conducted by IPH (Indian Psychological Health) on Stress Management and Time Management for students of Std VIII to X which is the need of today.We highly believe in the quote,As you sow so shall you reap as it is apt for every students life.

