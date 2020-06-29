Break-ins at MSEDCL office and post office in Yerwada, probe on

As both incidents took place in the same area around the same time, they have been registered with the same FIR. (Representational Image) As both incidents took place in the same area around the same time, they have been registered with the same FIR. (Representational Image)

A theft was committed at the office of the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) on the intervening night of June 27 and 28. At the same time, a break-in and attempted theft occurred at the post office in Yerawada.

Police Sub-inspector Dinesh Gurjar said, “Offence has been lodged and investigation has begun. It is not known yet whether the same person is involved in both incidents.”

As both incidents took place in the same area around the same time, they have been registered with the same FIR. Nandaram Vairagar (53), an MSEDCL engineer, lodged the FIR in this case at Yerawada police station.

According to police, the MSEDCL’s office at Pratik Nagar in Yerawada was closed and locked between 11 pm on June 27 and 10 am on June 28. During this time, unidentified persons entered the MSEDCL’s office by breaking the lock latches of the door and stole Rs 4,600 cash and a cell phone.

Unidentified persons broke into the post office at Yerawada by breaking the lock latches of the door, broke the treasury box and damaged the computer server.

The suspects have been booked under sections 454 (lurking house-trespass or house-breaking in order to commit offence punishable with imprisonment), 457 (lurking house-trespass by night, or house-breaking by night to commit any offence punishable with imprisonment), 380 (theft in dwelling house, etc), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) and 511 (punishment for attempting to commit offences punishable with imprisonment for life or other imprisonment) of the Indian Penal Code.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.