Bracing for second wave: Maharashtra sanctions Covid drug supplies worth Rs 107 crore

The state has set aside Rs 300 crore in all for Covid-19 related medicine procurement and supplies in the ongoing fiscal.

Gearing up for a second wave, the Maharashtra government has taken steps to ensure the state’s medical colleges and hospitals have sufficient supply of emergency Covid-19 medicines and equipment.

Based on the recommendations of the Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER), the Maharashtra government has approved fresh procurement of “emergency medicines for Covid-19” and surgicals totalling Rs 107.47 crore for state-run hospitals and medical colleges.

Post Diwali, Maharashtra, too, has been witnessing a jump in cases and deaths.

Keen to check the resurgence of the infection, the state has decided to take various proactive steps, with strengthening of hospital infrastructure and medicine supplies.

The state Medical Education Department on Friday issued orders, permitting the directorate to procure emergency supply for hospitals and medical colleges through the state-run Haffkine institute.

Earlier on October 20, the department had granted administrative approval for procurement worth Rs 54 crore, but anticipating the number of hospitalisations to go up again in the coming days, it has now doubled the sanctioned amount, cancelling the previous order and granting fresh approval.

Further, the government has also tasked the DMER to ensure that the tendering process for the procurement was carried out in time. It has also tasked it with the responsibility of carrying out periodical reviews of available supplies in government colleges and hospitals. The state has also asked hospitals and colleges to ensure that the supplies are duly used and that there is no duplication in the procurement.

On Friday, Maharashtra added 5,640 new cases and 155 deaths, taking its overall tally to 17,68,685. Till Friday, the number of active cases was 78,272.

