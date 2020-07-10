BR Ambedkar’s Mumbai home, Rajgruha vandalised: 35-yr-old man arrested, search on for accomplice

BR Ambedkar’s Mumbai residence, Rajgruha in Mumbai. (Photo by Ganesh Shirsekar) BR Ambedkar’s Mumbai residence, Rajgruha in Mumbai. (Photo by Ganesh Shirsekar)

A 35-year-old man was arrested on Thursday in connection with vandalism at Rajgruha, Dr B R Ambedkar’s Mumbai residence. Police said they are searching for his accomplice, who was spotted in CCTV cameras upturning flower pots and throwing stones at windows.

On Wednesday, police had detained a man after Bhimrao Ambedkar, Dr Ambedkar’s grandson, submitted a complaint to the Matunga police after unidentified person(s) had trespassed into the three-story residence at Hindu Colony and damaged some flower pots and window panes on Tuesday.

On Thursday, police arrested Umesh Jadhav, a daily wager and Parel Tram Terminus resident. “We are looking for the other man who committed the crime,” said Saurabh Tripathi, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone IV.

Tripathi said investigations were underway to determine what led Jadhav and his accomplice to damage the property.

In his complaint, Bhimrao told the police that he had spotted the vandal outside his house on a few occasions and had confronted him Monday, causing the man to storm off in anger.

