BPCL’s Mumbai refinery had received award for excellence

BPCL fire BPCL fire

Just three years ago, the Mumbai refinery of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd had received the Chairman’s award for excellence in Health, Safety, Security and Environment (HSSE) and the refinery had for the first time in its history completed 20 million man-hours without Lost Time Accident (LTA) till March 31, 2016.

In its annual report of financial year 2016-17, BPCL said its Mumbai refinery had set a “high safety standard for itself” and “received an excellent rating for achieving all MOU (memorandum of understanding) targets related to safety”.

ALSO READ | Bharat Petroleum fire: ‘Unsafe to stay near refinery’, residents protest

“The frequency rate of LTA was Zero. A total of 2,716 HSSE man-days training was imparted to BPCL employees during the year 2015-16. Mumbai refinery has complied with all the recommendations of internal and external safety audit thereby meeting the MOU target. There was no reportable fire incident during the year and with an eye on contractor safety, Mumbai refinery imparted (23,660 man-days) safety training to contractor employees at the project site,” said the company in the annual report.

According to the annual report of BPCL for 2016-17, the latest available report, the company said during the year as a part of its integrated management system, the Mumbai refinery was “re-certified on ISO 9001:2015, 14001:2015 and OHSAS 18001:2007 standards for Quality, Environment & Occupational health and safety management systems”. It also said that there was no reportable fire incident during the year.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App