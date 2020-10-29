BPCL holds vigilance week in Mumbai

An ‘integrity pledge’ was taken by BPCL officials present at the venue and other employees who attended it through a webcast from offices in and around Mumbai.

The Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) vigilance week was inaugurated Tuesday by the corporation’s chief vigilance officer, Sunil Jain, at its Ballard Estate office. Enforcement Directorate (Mumbai) Joint Director Satyabrata Kumar was the chief guest at the event.

An ‘integrity pledge’ was taken by BPCL officials present at the venue and other employees who attended it through a webcast from offices in and around Mumbai.

Addressing the event, Jain said vigilance week was a time to look back “at the steps taken so far, evaluate their effectiveness and take corrective measures”.

In his keynote address, Kumar shared insights into cases of money laundering and their impact on the economy and the general public at large. He also outlined the areas that public sector organisations need to take care needs while disbursing resources.

On Tuesday, K Padmakar, C&MD BPCL, Rajeswari P, chief general manager (vigilance) BPCL, and other senior officials of the corporation attended the event.

The Vigilance Awareness Week will be observed from October 27 to November 2 with the theme “Satark Bharat, Samridhh Bharat – Vigilant India, Prosperous India” and a host of activities to spread awareness and promote vigilance across the corporation’s employees.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd