Boyfriend drunk,woman kills self

A 23-year-old Kingfisher Airlines employee committed suicide on Saturday allegedly after a tiff with her boyfriend. Andheri resident Anushree Ashok Datta was enraged after her 45-year-old boyfriend Uday Maruti Dhawale came to her house drunk.

Senior Police Inspector Pradeep Suryavanshi from Andheri police station said,According to Dhawales statement Datta and he had a fight following which she locked herself in her bedroom. After regaining his composure he tried to enter the bedroom but found it locked. After forcing his way in he found that she had used her dupatta to hang herself from the ceiling fan.

Suryavanshi added,We got a message from the control room and rushed to the spot. She was taken to the nearest hospital where she was pronounced dead before admission.

According to the police Dhawale who works as an engineer with Air India has been married before and has two children. Datta who hailed from Ahmedabad had reportedly come to Mumbai two years back. We have registered a case of suicide as there is no evidence against Dhawale. We found no suicide note and plan to ask her neighbours whether the couple had frequent fights. We will book Dhawale if we get any clues suggesting that he abetted the suicide, said Suryavanshi.

Dhawale has been detained for interrogation. Dattas parents claimed her body on Sunday.

