Boy who ‘came to see Mumbai’: Unable to trace kin, police cremate 16-yr-old’s body after 2 months

The Mumbai police on Monday cremated the remains of a 16-year-old boy who was killed by six other inmates inside David Sassoon Industrial School and Children’s Home in Matunga in August. The Shivaji Park police tried to trace the boy’s family members for over two months, but as they were unable to do so, the investigators recently sought permission from the divisional assistant commissioner of police and cremated the body in Sion.

An investigator from Shivaji Park police station said, “The final rites of the deceased, identified as Haswan Nishad, happened in the presence of the police and the NGO. It was conducted in a crematorium in Sion.”

“His body has been lying at the morgue since the time of the incident (in August) due to which the decision to dispose of his remains was taken,” said an officer.

On August 6, Nishad was found loitering near Girgaon chowpatty by a 48-year-old physical trainer. Nishad was believed to have taken a train from Delhi to Mumbai “to see the city”.

“As the boy appeared lost, the trainer tried to speak to him. When he gave no clear answers, the trainer took him to the beat chowky nearby,” said a police officer, requesting anonymity. On the suggestion of constables at the chowky, the trainer took the boy to D B Marg police station, where policemen counselled him for over four hours, gave him food and tried to seek details of his family.

Nishad was later taken to the children’s home and sent to its ‘isolation room’ as per Covid-19 quarantine norms. On the evening of August 16, the boy defecated inside the ‘isolation’ room. CCTV footage shows some inmates tying handkerchiefs around their faces because of the smell. Some of them got aggressive and allegedly beat him up. The boy was rushed to Sion Hospital, where he was declared dead.

Police initially registered a case of accidental death but later, based on CCTV footage, took six inmates into custody charging them with murder. They were later shifted to a remand home.

Following an inquiry by the children’s home, a guard at the ‘isolation’ room was also held responsible and a case of negligence under the Juvenile Justice Act registered against him.

Mumbai police had flashed wireless messages and circulated the boy’s name — along with his photograph and other clues like ‘Paras School’, ‘Bastipada’, ‘Star Chowk’ and a ‘sister named Soni’ which the boy had given them — to police stations across New Delhi and Mumbai, besides neighbouring districts in Maharashtra, but got no response.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Avinash Kanade (Dadar division) had earlier said, “We even sent a team to Delhi to look for his family members. We sought help from local police but as we could not locate his family, the team returned after a few days.”

The investigators even tried locating his family members in Mumbai as well as nearby localities but as there was no progress, the investigating officer sent a letter seeking permission to dispose of his remains following which permission was granted to go ahead with his cremation.