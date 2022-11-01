scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 01, 2022

Boy who ‘came to see Mumbai’: Unable to trace kin, police cremate 16-yr-old’s body after 2 months

An investigator from Shivaji Park police station said, "The final rites of the deceased, identified as Haswan Nishad, happened in the presence of the police and the NGO. It was conducted in a crematorium in Sion."

The boy was believed to have taken a train from Delhi to Mumbai “to see the city”. (File)

The Mumbai police on Monday cremated the remains of a 16-year-old boy who was killed by six other inmates inside David Sassoon Industrial School and Children’s Home in Matunga in August. The Shivaji Park police tried to trace the boy’s family members for over two months, but as they were unable to do so, the investigators recently sought permission from the divisional assistant commissioner of police and cremated the body in Sion.

An investigator from Shivaji Park police station said, “The final rites of the deceased, identified as Haswan Nishad, happened in the presence of the police and the NGO. It was conducted in a crematorium in Sion.”

Also Read |Mumbai: Four boys in children’s home beat 16-year-old mute inmate to death, booked

“His body has been lying at the morgue since the time of the incident (in August) due to which the decision to dispose of his remains was taken,” said an officer.

On August 6, Nishad was found loitering near Girgaon chowpatty by a 48-year-old physical trainer. Nishad was believed to have taken a train from Delhi to Mumbai “to see the city”.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Bending norms through football and activism: Meet India’s delegates at ge...Premium
Bending norms through football and activism: Meet India’s delegates at ge...
Andaman ‘sex assault’ survivor: ‘Locked inside for thre...Premium
Andaman ‘sex assault’ survivor: ‘Locked inside for thre...
Morbi bridge collapse: Company under scanner involved since 2008, latest ...Premium
Morbi bridge collapse: Company under scanner involved since 2008, latest ...
Rise in incremental spending: Govt stares at a steeper fiscal challengePremium
Rise in incremental spending: Govt stares at a steeper fiscal challenge

“As the boy appeared lost, the trainer tried to speak to him. When he gave no clear answers, the trainer took him to the beat chowky nearby,” said a police officer, requesting anonymity. On the suggestion of constables at the chowky, the trainer took the boy to D B Marg police station, where policemen counselled him for over four hours, gave him food and tried to seek details of his family.

Nishad was later taken to the children’s home and sent to its ‘isolation room’ as per Covid-19 quarantine norms. On the evening of August 16, the boy defecated inside the ‘isolation’ room. CCTV footage shows some inmates tying handkerchiefs around their faces because of the smell. Some of them got aggressive and allegedly beat him up. The boy was rushed to Sion Hospital, where he was declared dead.

Police initially registered a case of accidental death but later, based on CCTV footage, took six inmates into custody charging them with murder. They were later shifted to a remand home.

Advertisement

Following an inquiry by the children’s home, a guard at the ‘isolation’ room was also held responsible and a case of negligence under the Juvenile Justice Act registered against him.

Mumbai police had flashed wireless messages and circulated the boy’s name — along with his photograph and other clues like ‘Paras School’, ‘Bastipada’, ‘Star Chowk’ and a ‘sister named Soni’ which the boy had given them — to police stations across New Delhi and Mumbai, besides neighbouring districts in Maharashtra, but got no response.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Avinash Kanade (Dadar division) had earlier said, “We even sent a team to Delhi to look for his family members. We sought help from local police but as we could not locate his family, the team returned after a few days.”

More from Mumbai
Advertisement

The investigators even tried locating his family members in Mumbai as well as nearby localities but as there was no progress, the investigating officer sent a letter seeking permission to dispose of his remains following which permission was granted to go ahead with his cremation.

First published on: 01-11-2022 at 02:22:21 pm
Next Story

Call to observe November 1 as Chandigarh Foundation Day

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 01: Latest News
Advertisement