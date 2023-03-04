scorecardresearch
Saturday, Mar 04, 2023
10-year-old boy sodomised by 14-year-old at children’s home in Mumbai

Police got information from doctors who examined the boy after he complained of pain in private parts.

When the boy complained of pain in his private parts, the children’s home authorities did not suspect any foul play initially, according to the officer.

Mumbai Police has started an investigation in a case of sexual assault where a 10-year-old boy lodged in a children’s home in the suburbs was allegedly sodomised by a 14-year-old inmate.

“As per our preliminary inquiry, we have learnt that the boy was sexually assaulted by a 14-year-old special child on Monday,” a police officer said, adding that the investigators were trying to ascertain whether the boy had been sexually assaulted before that as well.

“So they gave him medicines. But as he kept complaining of severe pain, he was taken to a government hospital, where the doctors inspected him and found out that he had been sexually assaulted,” the officer said.

A case was registered Friday after the hospital authorities informed police.

“We have registered a case under section 377 of the Indian Penal Code and sections 3 and 4 of the Protection of Children under Sexual Offences Act 2012. A social worker is the complainant in the case,” the police officer said.

“We have not detained the 14-year-old as he is already lodged in the children’s home. But we are trying to gather more facts on the case, such as whether more inmates have been sexually assaulted by the 14-year-old or anyone else,” the officer added.

First published on: 04-03-2023 at 17:49 IST
