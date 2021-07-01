Mumbai: Two-year-old boy, who was fed rat poison by father, remains critical

The police have registered a case of murder against father Mohammad Ali Naushad who has been on the run since Sunday.

The condition of the two-year-old boy Arman who was admitted to Sion Hospital, after his father allegedly served rat poison to him along with two other siblings, deteriorated on Thursday. Alishan, the six-year-old boy, died on Tuesday while the eldest of the siblings, Alina (7) is stable.

The police have registered a case of murder against father Mohammad Ali Naushad who has been on the run since Sunday. A police team has gone to UP where he is believed to be hiding in a village.

Senior inspector of Mankhurd police station Prakash Choughule said, “while the girl Alina will possibly be discharged today (Thursday), the condition of Arman has deteriorated. He will continue to get treatment at the hospital.”

Naushad, a daily-wage labourer, had been fighting with his wife for several days. On June 25 (Friday) after another squabble, when she left for her sister’s place, he allegedly gave rat poison to the children claiming it was ice cream. He admitted them to the hospital and informed his wife. While initially, he said that they had taken the rat poison by mistake, he later confessed that he had given it to them.

After Alishan died, the mother Najma approached the Mankhurd police where a case of murder and attempt to murder was registered against Naushad.