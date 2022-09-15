Boy found dead in shelter home, abetment to suicide case filed

Based on a complaint by the boy's family, a case of abetment to suicide was registered. “We are investigating the matter and are yet to arrest anyone,” said the officer. The police said the boy was found staying on road with his mother and was thus taken to the shelter home.

The police on Wednesday registered a case of abetment to suicide after a 14-year-old boy, lodged in a shelter home in Mumbai, ended his life by allegedly hanging himself inside the toilet. The police said that the incident took place around 7.30 pm on Monday after the boy was allegedly scolded by the class monitor. “The boy went to the bathroom and locked himself, after which he hanged himself,” said an officer.

The incident came to light when one of the inmates wanted to use the bathroom. “As nobody opened the bathroom for a long time, the door was broken and the boy was found hanging. He was rushed to the hospital, where he was declared brought dead,” said the officer. Based on a complaint by the boy’s family, a case of abetment to suicide was registered. “We are investigating the matter and are yet to arrest anyone,” said the officer. The police said the boy was found staying on road with his mother and was thus taken to the shelter home.