scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 14, 2022

Boy found dead in shelter home, abetment to suicide case filed

The incident came to light when one of the inmates wanted to use the bathroom. “As nobody opened the bathroom for a long time, the door was broken and the boy was found hanging. He was rushed to the hospital, where he was declared brought dead,” said the officer.

Boy found dead in shelter home, mumbai Boy found dead in shelter home, suicide case filed, Mumbai news, Mumbai city news, Mumbai, Maharashtra, Maharashtra government, India news, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsBased on a complaint by the boy's family, a case of abetment to suicide was registered. “We are investigating the matter and are yet to arrest anyone,” said the officer. The police said the boy was found staying on road with his mother and was thus taken to the shelter home.

The police on Wednesday registered a case of abetment to suicide after a 14-year-old boy, lodged in a shelter home in Mumbai, ended his life by allegedly hanging himself inside the toilet. The police said that the incident took place around 7.30 pm on Monday after the boy was allegedly scolded by the class monitor. “The boy went to the bathroom and locked himself, after which he hanged himself,” said an officer.

More from Mumbai

The incident came to light when one of the inmates wanted to use the bathroom. “As nobody opened the bathroom for a long time, the door was broken and the boy was found hanging. He was rushed to the hospital, where he was declared brought dead,” said the officer. Based on a complaint by the boy’s family, a case of abetment to suicide was registered. “We are investigating the matter and are yet to arrest anyone,” said the officer. The police said the boy was found staying on road with his mother and was thus taken to the shelter home.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 15-09-2022 at 01:43:59 am
Next Story

ED search at bullion firm: Gold, silver worth Rs 47 cr seized from secret lockers

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 14: Latest News
Advertisement