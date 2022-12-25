Boy falls off stairs at club, dies: FIR lodged after father files complaint against club management

Days after a three-year-old boy died after he allegedly fell from the staircase connecting the fifth and sixth floors of Garware Club House, the Marine Drive police on Saturday registered a case of negligence against an unknown person working with the club management.

The police had earlier registered an accidental death report (ADR). The FIR was lodged after Avinash Rathod, Hridyansh’s father, filed a complaint against the club management on Saturday.

Rathod, a member of the club, along with his wife Charmi, daughter Amayra, son and other relatives had gone to the club to watch the FIFA World Cup final on December 18.

His relative Dhanpat Jain had said that the match was screened on the terrace, the sixth floor, and the children were playing in the open space there. Around 10.40 pm, Hridyansh, who wanted to use the bathroom, went to the fifth floor with Jain’s son Vivaan. There was no washroom on the terrace and the lift was busy at that time, Jain had said.

While returning to the terrace, Hridyansh was allegedly climbing up the staircase by taking the support of the glass railings. As one of the glass railings leading to the sixth floor was missing, Hridyansh lost balance and fell, said Rathod in his statement to the police. He died at Bombay hospital around 2 am on Monday.

Soon after, the police registered a case of ADR. On Saturday, the police recorded Rathod’s statement in detail and registered a case under section 304 (A) (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code.

In his complaint to police, Rathod said, “It was the club’s management committee’s responsibility to ensure that the event was managed properly. It is due to their negligence that my son died in an accident. They are responsible for his death.”

When contacted, Garware House Club vice-president Raj Purohit said, “On December 20, in a meeting of the managing committee, we decided to get the matter investigated by the retired high court judge. In the next meeting, we will appoint the judge, as it will help us ascertain who is responsible… We will be cooperating with the police, as we do not have anything to hide.”