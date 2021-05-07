scorecardresearch
Friday, May 07, 2021
Boy dies in lightning strike in Maharashtra’s Thane

The boy from Thane's Shahapur tehsil was reportedly died after being struck by lightning on Friday. Late in the evening, the rural police said the incident occurred at Farde Pada.

By: PTI | Thane |
May 7, 2021 3:52:48 pm
Lightening deaths India, IAF lightening deaths, IMD lightening deaths, IMD to work with IAF, lightening sensors, IITM India, J Ramesh, India news, Indian ExpressThe incident occurred late on Thursday evening at Farde Pada hamlet near Shivner village, the district rural police said. (File photo)

A 14-year-old boy died after being struck by lightning in Shahapur tehsil of Maharashtra’s Thane district, police said on Friday. The incident occurred late on Thursday evening at Farde Pada hamlet near Shivner village, the district rural police said.

“The victim, Paras Farde, was going to the farm with his family members when it started raining heavily. The boy died on the spot after lightning struck him,” a police official said.

A case of accidental death was registered at Shahapur police station and the minor’s body was sent for post-mortem to a local government hospital, he said.

