Bottle thrown at local train injures two women in Mumbai

Two women travelling on a local train sustained head injuries after someone threw a glass bottle at the train on Friday. The bottle hit the coach as the train was passing between Kalwa and Mumbra stations on the Central Railway line, injuring the women. The railway police said that they would register an FIR.

Advertising

One of the women was identified as Asha Patil, a Dombivili resident, who was heading home. As the train was overcrowded, she was standing near the footboard. The train had crossed Thane and was headed towards Kalwa railway station when someone from below a railway bridge threw a glass bottle at the train. DCP (Central Railways) M Makandar said, “The bottle hit the train and broke. Glass shards hit two of the women standing on the footboard.”

Patil was rushed to hospital. She was treated for head injuries and received stitches on her hand.