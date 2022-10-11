Both Shiv Sena factions welcome names allotted by EC, claim Balasaheb Thackeray’s legacy once again

Both factions of the feuding Shiv Sena have welcomed the Election Commission of India’s decision to allocate separate names and symbols to the two sides.

Leaders of Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena said they are satisfied since they have got the name and symbol from the list they had submitted to the EC, and they are happy that the names of Uddhav and late Sena founder Bal Thackeray will be part of the party name, ‘Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray’.

The Uddhav-led Sena also released a poster with the new name and symbol, a mashaal (flaming torch), with a saffron background.

Uddhav’s son Aaditya said,”We will take the names and symbol allotted to us to every house. The name has Shiv Sena, Uddhav, Balasaheb and Thackeray, all of them. Basically the whole Shiv Sena family is there. We will also take the flaming torch (mashaal) across the state and country. We will work and the victory will be of Shiv Sena only.”

“We are happy and satisfied that we have got symbols and names as per the suggestions given by us. By using the name and symbol we have got, we will win the elections and bounce back,” Vinayak Raut, leader of the Uddhav-led Sena faction and MP, told The Indian Express.

When asked about the rival faction getting Balasaheb’s name before their name, Raut hit out at the Shinde faction, stating that it cannot do anything without using the name of Balasaheb Thackeray.

“They cannot do anything without using Balasaheb’s name. In fact, whatever they have is because of Balasaheb. I dare them, if they have guts then use the name of Modi or Shah before them and win. They are, in fact, just a front… the actual party behind them is BJP. The Shinde faction is just a puppet of the BJP,” Raut said.

“We have been allotted the party name ‘Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray’ and the mashaal (flaming torch) as the party symbol. It’s our first win. Now the mashaal of revolution will be lit everywhere by Shiv Sainiks,” said Kishori Pednekar, former Mumbai mayor.

The Shinde faction also expressed satisfaction and said the name — Balasahebanchi (Balasaheb’s) Shiv Sena – was allotted to it as it was the “real faction of Sena” and true inheritors of the legacy of Bal Thackeray’s ideology.

“It is the victory of Hindutva ideology of honourable Hinduhridaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray. We are the true heir of his ideology,” Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said after the allotment of the name.

Speaking to the media, he said, “I congratulate all the Shiv Sainiks. This is a good beginning and I thank the EC as well. We will be giving the fresh list of symbols to the EC and we will get one of them. We will be contesting the Andheri East by-election in an alliance (with the BJP). In fact, we had asked for the bow and arrow but we haven’t got it, so we are sad.”

“If you see the decisions taken by the EC, then it is clear that the symbol is given to the party that has majority… We have over 70 per cent majority in the legislative and Parliamentary party. Apart from that, many other selected representatives like corporators, Zilla Parishad members and workers all are with us. Even after having such majority, we haven’t got the bow and arrow. This is, in fact, an injustice towards us. The decision should have been taken based on the merits and we should get justice,” Shinde said.

Shinde faction leader and cabinet minister Deepak Kesarkar said, “We are happy that we have got the name Balsahebanchi Shiv Sena. We always would say that we are the Shiv Sena which follows the ideology of the Balasaheb. Balasaheb also loved Shindeji a lot and now we will be called Balasaheb’s Shiv Sena, so we are really happy.”

While the EC has allotted a name to the Shinde faction, it is yet to allot a symbol. It was asked by the EC to submit a fresh list of symbols by Tuesday morning.

When asked if the faction has decided the fresh list of symbols, Kesarkar said, “We were hoping to get the gada (blunt mace) and it was our preference but since the EC has not given it, we will now submit a fresh list of symbols. Shindeji will take a call on which three symbol options should be submitted.” he said.

The Nationalist Congress Party, however, questioned the EC decision.

“Those responsible for breaking Balasaheb’s Shiv Sena, freezing the name and symbol, get the name ‘Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena’. People of Maharashtra who respect Balasaheb will not accept this and will never forgive them. People will teach this group and the BJP a lesson in future elections,” said NCP spokesperson Clyde Crasto.