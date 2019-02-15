Botched-up cataract surgeries: Head nurse among three staffers suspended by Mumbai hospital

After three persons lost their vision and four others suffered partial vision loss due to botched-up cataract surgeries in a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation-run hospital, Municipal Commissioner Ajoy Mehta suspended a head nurse and two staff nurses pending a full-fledged departmental enquiry (FFDE).

The civic chief has also ordered an FFDE against three other staff members.

Commenting on the “casual approach” of the dean at Cooper hospital in managing the facility, the commissioner has ordered the additional municipal commissioner (western suburbs) to submit a report within a month on whether Dr Ganesh Shinde is fit to be the dean. “In fact, the inquiry submitted by the dean of Cooper hospital is frivolous to say the least. This brings into question his very competence to be dean of large public hospital and controlling the important health system,” read a report released by the municipal commissioner.

In addition, the civic body has discontinued consultancy services of Dr Arun Choudhari, the assistant honorary and head at the ophthalmic department of trauma care unit. The BMC has informed the state government to ensure that the doctor does not work at any public hospital, pending inquiry. The civic body has informed the Maharashtra Medical Council to initiate suitable action for cancellation of his registration. The BMC has suggested that the doctor be asked to refrain from performing any surgery. An FFDE has also been initiated against Dr Bawa, the medical superintendent of the trauma centre where the surgeries were conducted.

Following botched-up surgeries and complaints regarding lack of cleanliness at the hospital, the municipal commissioner has ordered for standard operation procedures to be prepared for ophthalmic OT guidelines within one month, to be implemented at all BMC-run hospitals.

“The action to be taken will have to serve two purposes — the persons who are responsible must face punishment commensurate to their negligence and secondly, the faults in the system would have to be corrected so as to prevent recurrence of such tragic incidents,” read the report.

On January 4, during cataract operations, seven people lost their vision. The civic body’s primary inquiry report had confirmed negligence and unhygienic methods during the operations. The issue was first brought to light by BJP corporator Abhijit Samant at the standing committee meeting on January 25.

