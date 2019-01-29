Botched eye procedures at Mumbai hospital: Doc suspended, superintendent transferred

FOLLOWING BOTCHED eye surgeries at the Hinduhrudaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Trauma Hospital that led to at least seven patients suffering an infection, the BMC on Monday transferred the hospital’s medical superintendent with immediate effect and suspended the head of the unit, Dr Anil Chaudari. Two other doctors who assisted Chaudari in the surgeries were also issued notices.

According to a preliminary inquiry report submitted to the additional municipal commissioner, standard operating procedure was not followed while operating on seven patients on January 4. Six of them underwent cataract surgeries while one underwent a secondary intraocular lens implantation surgery in the hospital. While one suffered loss in vision, two others lost vision partially. Four others patient have varying loss of vision. Of the seven, five are women.

“The report says that the instruments used for such procedures have to undergo proper sterilisation. Global standards were not followed at the hospital. This is a clear case of negligence,” said Additional Municipal Commissioner Idzes Kundan.

Instruments used for eye procedures, such as cataract or intraocular lens implantation surgeries, require an autoclave. In this case, the autoclave procedure was not undertaken before the surgeries began. The BMC had initiated an inquiry by doctors of KEM and Dr R N Cooper hospitals after the incident came to light.

Dr H S Bawa, medical superintendent at the hospital, said Chaudhari has been conducting the procedures for the last five years. “This kind of incident has never happened before,” he said. Bawa was transferred to the MAA hospital in Chembur.

Last week, BJP corporator Abhijeet Samant had demanded an inquiry in the matter after alleging that patients lost their eyesight due to the surgeries. Samant had claimed that following the procedures, the patients’ dressing was opened on January 5 and they suffered inflammation. They were referred to KEM Hospital, but the infection had affected their vision by then.

Samant alleged that lack of cleanliness in the hospital is the prime reason behind the botched surgeries. He alleged that surgical instruments are cleaned by untrained staff. “There is an urgent need to provide compensation to the patients,” he said.

Dr Hemant Deshmukh, the Dean at KEM, said one patient has lost vision completely. The loss in vision is suspected to have been caused by the pseudomonas aeroginosa bacteria.