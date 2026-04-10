She borrowed Rs 11 lakh for a man she met on a matrimonial site. A Mumbai court said: ‘Recovering it isn’t our job’

A Panvel court has granted bail to a man facing charges of fraud and sexual assault, ruling that keeping someone behind bars for money recovery isn't a criminal court's job

Written by: Sadaf Modak
2 min readMumbaiApr 10, 2026 02:03 PM IST
gavelThe accused was arrested on February 15, 2026 and had been in custody for 45 days when he sought bail, claiming false implication. (Photo: Freepik)
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Criminal courts are not meant to recover your money. That was the reasoning a Panvel court used this week to grant bail to a man accused of cheating a woman he met on a matrimonial site of Rs 11 lakh and of sexual assault on false promise of marriage.

“If the age of the victim is considered then she is major and a working lady which shows that she has sufficient maturity and understanding. Criminal courts are not expected to recover amounts and for recovery of money given to applicant (accused) can take appropriate course of law. Only for the reason that amount is to be recovered from the applicant and statement of witnesses are to be recorded, same would not be a reasonable ground to reject the bail application,” special judge S C Shinde said in an order passed on April 8.

The woman had met the accused on a matrimonial website in 2025. He promised marriage, following which they had a sexual relationship. Over the months, he took Rs 11 lakh from her on various pretexts. She had taken a personal loan to give him the money. When he subsequently refused to return it, or to marry her, she filed a complaint. She told police she was under severe mental stress due to the debt.

The accused was arrested on February 15, 2026 and had been in custody for 45 days when he sought bail, claiming false implication.

The court noted that the complaint was filed only in February 2026, while the alleged sexual assault took place in November 2025, and said the delay had not been explained.

“Applicant was arrested on February 15, 2026 and since then he is behind bars. Bail is the rule and jail is the exception. Object of bail cannot be ignored. Bail cannot be withheld as punishment,” the court said.

Sadaf Modak
Sadaf Modak

Sadaf Modak is a distinguished Legal Correspondent based in Mumbai whose work demonstrates exceptional Expertise and Authority in covering the intricacies of the judicial and correctional systems. Reporting for The Indian Express, she is a highly Trustworthy source for in-depth coverage of courtroom proceedings and human rights issues. Expertise  Specialized Role: As a dedicated Legal Correspondent, Sadaf Modak possesses deep, specialized knowledge of legal procedures, statutes, and judicial operations, lending immense Authority to her reports. Core Authority & Focus: Her work primarily centers on: Trial Court Proceedings: She mainly covers the trial courts of Mumbai, providing crucial, on-the-ground reporting on the day-to-day legal processes that affect citizens. She maintains a keen eye on both major criminal cases and the "ordinary and not so ordinary events" that reveal the human element within the justice system. Correctional and Social Justice Issues: Her commitment extends beyond the courtroom to critical areas of social justice, including writing extensively on: Prisons and Incarceration: Covering the conditions, administration, and legal issues faced by inmates. Juvenile Justice: Reporting on the complexities of the juvenile justice system and the legal rights of children. Human Rights: Focusing on fundamental human rights within the context of law enforcement and state institutions. Experience Institutional Affiliation: Reporting for The Indian Express—a leading national newspaper—ensures her coverage is subject to high editorial standards of accuracy, impartiality, and legal rigor. Impactful Detail: Her focus on trial courts provides readers with direct, detailed insights into the workings of the justice system, making complex legal narratives accessible and establishing her as a reliable and trusted chronicler of the legal landscape. Sadaf Modak's blend of judicial focus and commitment to human rights issues establishes her as a vital and authoritative voice in Indian legal journalism. She tweets @sadafmodak ... Read More

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