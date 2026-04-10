She borrowed Rs 11 lakh for a man she met on a matrimonial site. A Mumbai court said: ‘Recovering it isn’t our job’

The accused was arrested on February 15, 2026 and had been in custody for 45 days when he sought bail, claiming false implication. (Photo: Freepik)

Criminal courts are not meant to recover your money. That was the reasoning a Panvel court used this week to grant bail to a man accused of cheating a woman he met on a matrimonial site of Rs 11 lakh and of sexual assault on false promise of marriage.

“If the age of the victim is considered then she is major and a working lady which shows that she has sufficient maturity and understanding. Criminal courts are not expected to recover amounts and for recovery of money given to applicant (accused) can take appropriate course of law. Only for the reason that amount is to be recovered from the applicant and statement of witnesses are to be recorded, same would not be a reasonable ground to reject the bail application,” special judge S C Shinde said in an order passed on April 8.