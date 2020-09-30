Borivali tops list in face mask norms violation

In the island city’s C and B wards, covering Kalbadevi, Marine lines, Dongri, and Masjid Bunder areas, 1,169 and 1,053 citizens, respectively, were penalised for not wearing masks in public places

WITH THE maximum number of active Covid-19 positive cases in the city, Borivali, Kandivali, Malad and Andheri East and West in the western suburbs have also topped the list of areas where citizens have been fined most for not wearing face masks in public places amid the pandemic.

The BMC had made it mandatory for people to wear a mask in public places since April 8. The civic body can levy fines ranging between Rs 200 and Rs 1,000 from defaulters.

Between April 8 and September 26, highest defaulters were found in Borivali at 1,084, which also has the highest number of active Covid-19 cases among the 24 wards in the city at 2,287 (until September 26). It is followed by Kandivali, where 1,331 were fined during the period for violation of the norm. Till September 26, the area recorded 1,787 active virus cases.

In K West ward (comprising Jogeshwari, Andheri West and Juhu) 891 people were fined in the corresponding period, while in P North ward (Malad) there were 551 defaulters, and in K East ward (Andheri East, Vile Parle East) 586. There were 1,965 active cases in K West ward, 1,472 in P North, and 1,541 in K East until September 26, according to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data.

In the island city’s C and B wards, covering Kalbadevi, Marine lines, Dongri, and Masjid Bunder areas, 1,169 and 1,053 citizens, respectively, were penalised for not wearing masks in public places. Mulund (T ward), with 1,456 active Covid-19 cases till September 26, reported one of the lowest instances of face mask violation at 120, while Govandi recorded 159, Parel 172, and Powai, Vikhroli and Kanjurmarg 226. Govandi (M east ward) has 671 active Covid-19 cases, Parel (F South ward) 813, and Powai, Vikhroli and Kanjurmarg (S ward) 1,257 till September 26.

Until September 26, BMC has levied fines on 14,207 citizens for not wearing a mask and collected a total of Rs 52.76 lakh. Fines worth Rs 19 lakh were collected from 9,218 defaulters between September 13 and 26 alone.

