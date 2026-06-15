Railways to upgrade Mumbai’s Borivali station; Kandivali development planned to ease congestion

Redevelopment of busy railway stations in India: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Monday reviewed the master plan for the redevelopment of several busy railway stations, including Mumbai’s Borivali railway station, during a meeting with senior officials. The Railway Minister stressed that redevelopment works should be carried out with minimal inconvenience to passengers and without disrupting train operations.

These railway stations are being redeveloped under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (ABSS). Launched in 2022, the ABSS aims at development and upgradation of stations over the Indian Railways (IR) network. The scheme has a long-term vision that involves creating master plans, promoting multimodal connectivity, better station accessibility for passengers, etc.

Redevelopment of Mumbai’s Borivali railway station

Mumbai’s Borivali railway station is one of the most important passenger interchange hubs on Western Railway. It serves as a major boarding, de-boarding and transfer point for both suburban and long-distance passengers.

At present, the station handles around 191 long-distance train services and nearly 1,200 suburban train services every day, catering to approximately 3.65 lakh passengers daily.

As Borivali station serves a mix of suburban and long-distance passengers, footfall is expected to rise significantly in the coming years. The station’s upgradation is therefore essential to accommodate growing demand and prevent severe congestion, particularly during peak hours.

The national transporter plans to undertake an integrated redevelopment project aimed at improving passenger movement through inter-platform connectivity, expansion of circulation spaces, upgradation of concourses, improvement in foot overbridges and skywalk connectivity.

According to the proposal, the station will feature one additional platform, expanded concourse areas, additional lifts and escalators, improved passenger circulation facilities and expanded parking infrastructure to facilitate seamless inter-platform transfers and enhance passenger convenience and safety.

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Development of Mumbai’s Kandivali railway station

However, to enhance capacity, improve passenger distribution and ease congestion at Borivali station, the Ministry of Railways has decided to develop Kandivali station through a comprehensive master plan. It is located about 2 km from Borivali station.

“With adequate railway land available, Kandivali station will support future train operations and passenger growth, helping decongest Borivali and improve operational efficiency, passenger comfort and accessibility,” the Railways said.

The ministry said the integrated development of Borivali and Kandivali stations is expected to strengthen east-west connectivity, improve interchange efficiency, enhance integration with metro and road networks, and create a seamless multimodal transport system.

“The plan also includes multi-level parking, dedicated pick-up and drop-off zones, improved road connectivity and transit-oriented development for optimal utilisation of railway land,” it added.