Railways to upgrade Mumbai’s Borivali station; Kandivali development planned to ease congestion

Redevelopment of busy railway stations in India:Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Monday reviewed the master plan for the redevelopment of several busy railway stations, including Mumbai’s Borivali railway station, during a meeting with senior officials. The Railway Minister stressed that redevelopment works should be carried out with minimal inconvenience to passengers and without disrupting train operations.
These railway stations are being redeveloped under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (ABSS). Launched in 2022, the ABSS aims at development and upgradation of stations over the Indian Railways (IR) network. The scheme has a long-term vision that involves creating master plans, promoting multimodal connectivity, better station accessibility for passengers, etc.
Redevelopment of Mumbai’s Borivali railway station
Mumbai’s Borivali railway station is one of the most important passenger interchange hubs on Western Railway. It serves as a major boarding, de-boarding and transfer point for both suburban and long-distance passengers.
At present, the station handles around 191 long-distance train services and nearly 1,200 suburban train services every day, catering to approximately 3.65 lakh passengers daily.
As Borivali station serves a mix of suburban and long-distance passengers, footfall is expected to rise significantly in the coming years. The station’s upgradation is therefore essential to accommodate growing demand and prevent severe congestion, particularly during peak hours.
The national transporter plans to undertake an integrated redevelopment project aimed at improving passenger movement through inter-platform connectivity, expansion of circulation spaces, upgradation of concourses, improvement in foot overbridges and skywalk connectivity.
According to the proposal, the station will feature one additional platform, expanded concourse areas, additional lifts and escalators, improved passenger circulation facilities and expanded parking infrastructure to facilitate seamless inter-platform transfers and enhance passenger convenience and safety.
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Development of Mumbai’s Kandivali railway station
However, to enhance capacity, improve passenger distribution and ease congestion at Borivali station, the Ministry of Railways has decided to develop Kandivali station through a comprehensive master plan. It is located about 2 km from Borivali station.
“With adequate railway land available, Kandivali station will support future train operations and passenger growth, helping decongest Borivali and improve operational efficiency, passenger comfort and accessibility,” the Railways said.
The ministry said the integrated development of Borivali and Kandivali stations is expected to strengthen east-west connectivity, improve interchange efficiency, enhance integration with metro and road networks, and create a seamless multimodal transport system.
“The plan also includes multi-level parking, dedicated pick-up and drop-off zones, improved road connectivity and transit-oriented development for optimal utilisation of railway land,” it added.
Borivali–Kandivali Integrated Masterplan
Western Railway | Redevelopment & Capacity Enhancement
3.65L
Daily passengers at Borivali
1,200+
Suburban train services daily
191
Long-distance trains daily
🏗️ Borivali Station — Upgrade Plan Phase 1
🚉
1 additional platform to increase train handling capacity
🔗
Enhanced inter-platform connectivity via improved foot overbridges & skywalk
🏛️
Expanded concourse areas with upgraded circulation spaces & access systems
🛗
Additional lifts & escalators for improved passenger flow and accessibility
🅿️
Expanded & multi-level parking with dedicated pick-up and drop-off zones
Why Kandivali? Located just ~2 km from Borivali, Kandivali has adequate railway land available and will support future train operations — helping decongest Borivali and improve operational efficiency.
🏗️ Kandivali Station — Parallel Development Phase 2
📋
Comprehensive master plan to support future train operations and passenger growth
🚇
Metro & road network integration for seamless multimodal connectivity
🏙️
Transit-oriented development for optimal utilisation of available railway land
🛣️
Improved road connectivity with dedicated pick-up, drop-off & parking infrastructure
🎯 Integrated Development Goals
↔️
Strengthen east-west connectivity across the Borivali–Kandivali corridor
🔄
Improve interchange efficiency and reduce peak-hour congestion at both stations
🌐
Seamless multimodal transport integrating rail, metro and road networks for long-term growth
Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors.
Professional Journey
Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com.
Education & Expertise
Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities:
Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University
Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication
Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta
Areas of Coverage
Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More