Borivali man drowns in Poisar river

A 20-year-old man drowned while swimming in the Poisar river inside the Sanjay Gandhi National Park Monday. The deceased, Ayaz Khan, was a resident of Borivali east, said the police. Khan had gone to the park with his brother on Monday to swim in the river.

The police said Khan had entered the river alone at 3.15 pm, while his brother stayed behind on the banks. “Silt had been removed from the river recently before the rains so the depth of the river had increased. The deceased was not a good swimmer and was not able to judge the river’s depth,” said an officer at Kasturba Marg police station.

Khan’s brother alerted the forest guards and the police. His body was pulled out after the fire brigade was called to the spot.

A case of accidental death was registered by the police.

