Sheena bora case: Sheena and Rahul exchanged texts five months after murder, Indrani tells court

Referring to a CD that forms a part of the CBI chargesheet in her daughter Sheena Bora’s murder case, accused Indrani Mukerjea on Tuesday claimed before a special court that messages were exchanged between Sheena and her boyfriend Rahul Mukerjea in September 2012, five months after she was allegedly murder.

Indrani was arguing her fifth bail application before the court. While giving a rejoinder to CBI’s arguments opposing her bail application, Indrani said that as per the CD, messages were exchanged between Sheena and Rahul between September 26 and 28, 2012. The CBI has alleged that Sheena was murdered by Indrani in conspiracy with her former husband Sanjeev Khanna and then husband Peter Mukerjea — Rahul’s father — on April 24, 2012.

“It means that it is factually incorrect to say that Sheena Bora was not alive after April 24, 2012 or that Rahul did not meet her after that,” Indrani told the court. The messages relate to an alleged exchange of messages between Sheena and Rahul regarding their meeting at a car parking lot. Indrani claimed that Rahul’s phone was sent to the forensic science laboratory for analysis and its contents were given to the accused subsequently.

“This explains the discrepancies in the evidence regarding the skull… it shows that the skeleton claimed to have been exhumed in May 2012 and then again in 2015 is not the same,” she added.

Alleging that she had been framed for material reasons, Indrani told the court that she had come to know that after her arrest in August 2015, her then husband Peter had transferred Rs 6 crore from her accounts to his own and his sons Rahul and Rabin.

She added that between Sheena’s alleged murder in April 2012 and her arrest in August 2015, she had travelled to and fro India 19 times. “If I had done such a crime, why would I keep coming back?” Indrani, who is a British citizen, said. She added that the trial will take time to conclude since 189 witnesses, named in the chargesheet, remain to be examined.

Special CBI counsel Manoj Chaladan told the court that the CBI intends to examine “30 to 40 witnesses”.

As per CBI, Sheena was allegedly killed by Indrani with the help of others on April 24, 2012 and the body was burnt in a jungle in Raigad district.

