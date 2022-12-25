Boost in real estate market, highest number of units registered

Mumbai’s real estate market saw highest ever sale in 2022 in terms of the number of properties registered. According to data from Liases Foras – an independent real estate research company – on housing market trend in 2022, Mumbai Metropolitian Region (MMR) recorded the highest ever supply of new houses, followed by Pune, Hyderabad and Ahmedabad.

The data revealed that in September 2021, the supply of new houses in MMR was 9,022. This September, the figure was 22,044 – an increase of 144 per cent. The average price growth in MMR, however, was only 1 per cent, the data showed.

Across India, too, launch of new residential projects saw a significant high. It was 41 per cent higher than last year and 22 per cent more than 2019, the report added. Pankaj Kapoor, Managing Director of Liases Foras, said, “The year 2022 saw highest ever sales, which crossed the 4-lakh figure across India. Besides, the year recorded the most launches… around 4.2 lakh new units were launched. Due to this, the number of unsold inventories have increased.”

Prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, on an average, all unsold units would take 53 months to be sold. “Now, this figure is down to 38-39 months… The inventory has reduced only by 7 per cent. The highest number of unsold inventories was recorded in 2018 at around 13.5 lakh. Right now, it is 12.5 lakh units in different stages of construction,” said Kapoor, adding that to sell these units, at least three years are needed.

As per Liases Foras’ the real estate market outlook for 2023, the rise in price will be moderate. It maintained that 2023 will be a buyer’s market, as a high number of houses will be available for sale and builders would face low margin of profit. Sales would not reduce in the coming year, the report said.