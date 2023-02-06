Boost for ongoing big-ticket infra projects, to be fast-tracked

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) top ongoing infrastructure projects received a big boost in the civic body’s budget 2023-24, with highest allocations for them in comparison to past three years.

Even though Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal did not announce any new infrastructure projects, while presenting the budget on Saturday, he committed to fast tracking existing ones, such as the Coastal Road Project, Goregaon-Mulund Link Road, waste-to-energy plant for the Deonar dumping ground, the sewage treatment plants that were recently inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Mumbai, and change the face of the city’s infrastructure in the coming years.

In the budget 2023-24, the ongoing Coastal Road project has received its highest ever budgetary allocation at Rs 3,545 crore. In the budget 2022-23, it had received Rs 3,200 crore, in 2021-22 and in 2020-21 it had received Rs 2,000 crore.

Similarly, the Mumbai sewage treatment project that includes upgradation of the seven Waste Water Treatment facilities received an allocation of Rs 2,792 crore, in comparison to Rs 1,340 crore in 2022-23, Rs 1,339.94 crore in 2021-22, and Rs 178.52 crore in 2020-21.

Giving a status update on the work of the Coastal Road project, BMC on Saturday said 69 per cent of the overall work has been completed so far.

For the twin tunnels, while work on one tunnel is already completed, 90 per cent or 1,875 metre work of the boring of second tunnel from Girgaon Chowpaty to Priyadarshini Park has been completed till December 2022.

However, contrary to its timeline of November 2023, BMC budget extended the timeline till the financial year of 2023-24.

Similarly, for the Goregaon Mulund Link Road, BMC said the work has been divided into four packages, and 70 per cent of the work on the first package has been completed for the Nahur road overbridge (ROB), 65 per cent of the work has been completed for road widening. Tenders have been published for the twin box tunnels and work will be completed by 2028. Project affected persons will be rehabilitated by 2024.

For improved connectivity within Mumbai, two major bridges have found mention in the budget, which were in tendering stage over the last financial year, including the elevated road from Dahisar (W) to Bhayander, and the connecting bridge at Fishermen colony in Central Mumbai near Mahim, between Senapati Bapat Marg and Western Expressway.

Two new bridges, which are in primary stage of work, such as surveys have also found special mention in the budget, including a bridge at Bhagat Singh Nagar over Goregaon Creek within the boundaries of K/West and P/South ward, which is likely to be completed by December 2027, and the improvement of elevated service roads adjacent to Eastern Freeway near Bhakti Park Complex to Jijamata Chowk on both sides of Eastern Freeway in M/West Ward, which will be completed by November 2025.