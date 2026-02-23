Set in a conflict zone, Manipuri-language Boong wins BAFTA for Best Children’s and Family Film

Marking several firsts, Manipuri-language feature Boong, writer-director Lakshmipriya Devi’s debut film, won BAFTA for Best Children’s and Family Film, beating big box-office success Zootopia 2 ($1.8 billion gross earning), animated science fantasy Arco and science fiction comedy Lilo & Stitch. As Lakshmipriya received the award — which was presented by Paddington, a first-ever (anthropomorphised) bear to present the award — she thanked the BAFTA for “such big love to a small film” and prayed for “peace to return” to her home state Manipur.

At a time when the world is witnessing an intense global discussion over cinema being political, Boong’s win sends out a strong message about the significant role of movies in talking about conflicts. Set in Manipur, the film revolves around Boong (Gugun Kipgen), who travels across borders in search of his father Joykumar and to bring him back home to be reunited with his mother Mandakini (Bala Hijam). After leaving home some years ago, Joykumar has gone incommunicado. Boong refuses to believe the rumours that his father’s dead and accompanied by his best friend, Raju (Angom Sanamatum), a Marwari who is seen as an outsider in Manipur, sets out to find his father.

In her BAFTA acceptance speech, Lakshmipriya said: “To walk up till here felt like the last few steps to reach a summit of a mountain we never knew we were climbing in the first place.” Mentioning that Boong is “rooted in a place which is very troubled, very much ignored and very unrepresented in India”, the director said: “We pray for peace to return to Manipur. We pray that all the internally displaced children including the child actors in the film regain their joy, innocence and dream once again. We pray that no conflict is ever formidable enough to destroy the one superpower that all of us have as human beings, which is forgiveness.”

Boong, which had its world premiere during Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in 2024 was screened at MAMI Mumbai Film Festival and International Film Festival of India (IFFI), Goa, later that year. However, in spite of receiving critical acclaim, the film had a limited theatrical release in September 2025. Ahead of its release Lakshmipriya had said: “After the ongoing war in Manipur for more than two years and the general ignorance in mainland India about North East, I feel a painful urgency to educate or share with my countrymen about us, so that they can be more empathetic and we can feel more inclusive.”

Producers Ritesh Sidhwani, Alan McAlex and Farhan Akhtar too joined Lakshmipriya on stage to accept the awards at The Royal Festival Hall in London. The ceremony had another Indian presence – Alia Bhatt. The actor-producer presented the award for Best Film Not in the English Language to Joachim Trier’s Sentimental Value.

Speaking to The Indian Express about the making of Boong earlier, Lakshmipriya had said though the film was set in a conflict zone, she wanted to narrate the story like a fable. She left home in Imphal when she was 10 years old (she studied in a boarding school in Delhi). However, while she was taking care of her father and aunt at her Mumbai home some time back, her childhood memories came rushing in and eventually took the shape of a script.

The film holds a special significance for the writer-director as it became about representation. “Since I belong to a region that is far removed from the mainland Indian subconsciousness and largely ignored, I felt very strongly that my debut film had to be a story rooted in my land — Manipur,” said Lakshmipriya, who started working in films as an assistant director, has been part of the production team of several movies including, Lakshya (2004), Luck By Chance (2009), PK (2014), Talaash (2012), A Suitable Boy (2020) and Dahaad (2023). Nearly two weeks after Boong’s shooting was wrapped up, the conflict broke out between ethnic communities, the Meitei and Kuki.