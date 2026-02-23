Set in a conflict zone, Manipuri-language Boong wins BAFTA for Best Children’s and Family Film

Marking several firsts, Manipuri-language feature Boong, writer-director Lakshmipriya Devi’s debut film, won BAFTA for Best Children’s and Family Film, beating big box-office success Zootopia 2 ($1.8 billion gross earning), animated science fantasy Arco and science fiction comedy Lilo & Stitch. As Lakshmipriya received the award — which was presented by Paddington, a first-ever (anthropomorphised) bear to present the award — she thanked the BAFTA for “such big love to a small film” and prayed for “peace to return” to her home state Manipur.
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO
At a time when the world is witnessing an intense global discussion over cinema being political, Boong’s win sends out a strong message about the significant role of movies in talking about conflicts. Set in Manipur, the film revolves around Boong (Gugun Kipgen), who travels across borders in search of his father Joykumar and to bring him back home to be reunited with his mother Mandakini (Bala Hijam). After leaving home some years ago, Joykumar has gone incommunicado. Boong refuses to believe the rumours that his father’s dead and accompanied by his best friend, Raju (Angom Sanamatum), a Marwari who is seen as an outsider in Manipur, sets out to find his father.
In her BAFTA acceptance speech, Lakshmipriya said: “To walk up till here felt like the last few steps to reach a summit of a mountain we never knew we were climbing in the first place.” Mentioning that Boong is “rooted in a place which is very troubled, very much ignored and very unrepresented in India”, the director said: “We pray for peace to return to Manipur. We pray that all the internally displaced children including the child actors in the film regain their joy, innocence and dream once again. We pray that no conflict is ever formidable enough to destroy the one superpower that all of us have as human beings, which is forgiveness.”
The film holds a special significance for the writer-director as it became about representation.
Boong, which had its world premiere during Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in 2024 was screened at MAMI Mumbai Film Festival and International Film Festival of India (IFFI), Goa, later that year. However, in spite of receiving critical acclaim, the film had a limited theatrical release in September 2025. Ahead of its release Lakshmipriya had said: “After the ongoing war in Manipur for more than two years and the general ignorance in mainland India about North East, I feel a painful urgency to educate or share with my countrymen about us, so that they can be more empathetic and we can feel more inclusive.”
Producers Ritesh Sidhwani, Alan McAlex and Farhan Akhtar too joined Lakshmipriya on stage to accept the awards at The Royal Festival Hall in London. The ceremony had another Indian presence – Alia Bhatt. The actor-producer presented the award for Best Film Not in the English Language to Joachim Trier’s Sentimental Value.
Speaking to The Indian Express about the making of Boong earlier, Lakshmipriya had said though the film was set in a conflict zone, she wanted to narrate the story like a fable. She left home in Imphal when she was 10 years old (she studied in a boarding school in Delhi). However, while she was taking care of her father and aunt at her Mumbai home some time back, her childhood memories came rushing in and eventually took the shape of a script.
The film holds a special significance for the writer-director as it became about representation. “Since I belong to a region that is far removed from the mainland Indian subconsciousness and largely ignored, I felt very strongly that my debut film had to be a story rooted in my land — Manipur,” said Lakshmipriya, who started working in films as an assistant director, has been part of the production team of several movies including, Lakshya (2004), Luck By Chance (2009), PK (2014), Talaash (2012), A Suitable Boy (2020) and Dahaad (2023). Nearly two weeks after Boong’s shooting was wrapped up, the conflict broke out between ethnic communities, the Meitei and Kuki.
Alaka Sahani is a prominent film critic and journalist based in Mumbai. With a career spanning over two decades, she has established herself as one of India’s most authoritative voices in cinematic journalism, known for an analytical approach and insights that transcend the standard cycle of celebrity journalism.
Expertise & Accolades
In 2014, Alaka was honoured with the National Film Award for Best Film Critic. Her Swarna Kamal (Golden Lotus) citation specifically lauded her for "highlighting facets of cinema beyond glamour and gossip" and for her ability to delve into the contemporary relevance of iconic filmmakers. Her commitment to journalistic integrity was further recognised in 2019 with a Special Mention at the Red Ink Awards for her investigative feature, 'In Search of a Star'. Her article titled 'People Like Us', published in The Indian Express on March 27, 2022, was shortlisted for Red Ink Award, 2023.
Global Industry Leadership
Alaka’s expertise is sought after by major international and domestic film bodies:
Golden Globes: In 2025, she joined the international voting body for the 83rd Annual Golden Globes.
National Film Awards: She served on the prestigious jury for the 68th National Film Awards, helping select the finest contributions to Indian cinema.
Global Perspective: Her work consistently bridges the gap between commercial Bollywood A-listers and emerging independent talents, offering nuanced insights into both Indian regional cinema and international film trends.
Focus & Vision
Beyond the screen, Alaka is a dedicated observer of Mumbai’s vibrant theatre scene and the historical evolution of the moving image. Through her long-form articles and deep-dive interviews, she continues to challenge "tried-and-tested" templates, providing readers with a deep understanding of the artistic and systemic workings of the Indian and global film industry. ... Read More