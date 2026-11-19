The Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena’s protest against Sonia Gandhi’s memoir, Belonging: A Journey of Love, over its remarks on V D Savarkar has brought back a recurring feature of Maharashtra politics: controversies over books and who gets to interpret history, religion and political icons.

Here are eight books that have triggered major political controversies in Maharashtra.

1. Riddles in Hinduism — Dr B R Ambedkar (1987-88)

The controversy erupted over a chapter in the fourth volume of the Maharashtra government’s publication of Ambedkar’s collected writings, titled The Riddle of Rama and Krishna. The chapter examined Hindu religious traditions and accounts of the two deities. The Shiv Sena and other Hindu organisations objected to its contents, while Dalit organisations opposed any attempt to suppress Ambedkar’s writings. The then Congress government, led by Chief Minister S B Chavan, sought a compromise by placing the disputed material in an annexure. The dispute triggered protests, clashes and police firing in parts of the state.

2. The Moor’s Last Sigh — Salman Rushdie (1995-96)

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Rushdie’s novel became a political flashpoint because of Raman Fielding, a fictional political leader widely seen as modelled on Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray. The character heads an organisation resembling the Sena. The party was in power in Maharashtra at the time, and the state government moved to prevent the book’s circulation. Then Culture Minister Pramod Navalkar declared: “The Shiv Sena will not let the book exist.” Publisher Rupa & Co challenged the restriction, which was struck down by the Supreme Court in February 1996.

3. Shivaji: Hindu King in Islamic India — James W Laine (2003-10)

Laine’s 2003 book triggered protests over passages concerning Shivaji Maharaj’s parentage and family history. In 2003, Shiv Sena activists assaulted Sanskrit scholar Shrikant Bahulkar, whose name appeared in the book’s acknowledgements. In January 2004, members of the Sambhaji Brigade attacked the Bhandarkar Oriental Research Institute in Pune, alleging that it had assisted Laine’s research. The Maharashtra government subsequently issued a notification forfeiting copies of the book. The Bombay High Court struck down the ban, and the Supreme Court upheld that decision in 2010. The controversy resurfaced in January 2026, when Oxford University Press issued a public apology over unverified statements in the book.

4. Great Soul: Mahatma Gandhi and His Struggle with India — Joseph Lelyveld (2011)

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The biography of Mahatma Gandhi by former New York Times executive editor Joseph Lelyveld triggered protests over the portrayal of Mahatma Gandhi. Maharashtra’s Congress-led government announced that it would take steps to ban the book after state Congress leaders objected to its portrayal of Gandhi. Industries Minister Narayan Rane gave an assurance in the Legislative Council that the government would take appropriate action.

5. Such a Long Journey — Rohinton Mistry (2010)

Mistry’s Booker-shortlisted novel, set in Bombay in 1971, was removed from the University of Mumbai’s second-year BA English syllabus after objections by the Shiv Sena’s student wing. The party objected to passages it said portrayed the Sena, Bal Thackeray and Marathi people in a derogatory manner. The campaign was led by Aditya Thackeray, then associated with the Bharatiya Vidyarthi Sena. The university withdrew the novel, which had been part of the syllabus since 2007. Mistry criticised the decision, describing it as a “sorry spectacle of book-burning and book-banning”.

6. Samarth Shree Ramdas Swami — Shubha Sathe (2018)

A school textbook on the 17th-century saint Samarth Ramdas triggered protests by the Sambhaji Brigade over a passage describing Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. The organisation demanded that the book be withdrawn and an inquiry conducted into the inclusion of the passage, which it said was historically unsubstantiated and defamatory. The Congress and NCP also criticised the government over the textbook. The ook was susequnetly withdrawn y the state government

7. Shivaji Kon Hota? — Govind Pansare (1988; controversy renewed in 2026)

The Marathi book by Communist leader and rationalist Govind Pansare examines Shivaji’s rule, administration, military strategy and relations with people of different communities. It challenges interpretations that reduce the Maratha ruler’s political career to a Hindu-Muslim conflict. In April 2026, Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad was accused by Kolhapur-based publisher Prashant Ambi of abusing and threatening him over the book’s title, which uses Shivaji’s first name. Gaikwad confirmed making the call but claimed that the audio recording circulated online had been edited and distorted. The episode brought the book, first published in 1988, back into the centre of the debate over who gets to define Shivaji’s legacy.

8. Belonging: A Journey of Love — Sonia Gandhi (2026)

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The latest controversy concerns Sonia Gandhi’s memoir, published by HarperCollins. The Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena objected to passages on Savarkar and the RSS, in which Gandhi describes Hindutva as an ideology that places Hindus in a position of supremacy and criticises its political and historical legacy. On November 18, six party spokespersons tore copies of the book and demanded that the disputed passages be withdrawn. They also targeted Uddhav Thackeray for accepting a copy of the memoir and questioned his silence on its references to Savarkar.

The protest took another turn when spokesperson Shaina NC appeared to tear part of a photograph featuring Bal Thackeray while attempting to tear an image of Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar. The incident triggered protests from both sides,