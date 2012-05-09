Bookmarked for Screen

When she made Peepli Live,Anusha Rizvi was neither looking for an Oscar nomination nor was she aspiring for a successful box-office run. The journalist-turned-director had decided that she would consider her effort paid off if the film got a viewership in rural India. The film outdid my expectations, she smiles. A journalist friend was recently in a rural district and he told me that when locals spotted a slew of journalists in their village,they called it Peepli Live. The films title now represents something beyond the movie,which is gratifying. Following the release,the director travelled extensively across the world,taking the film to various film festivals.

However,hardly had her journey with her debut film ended that Rizvi,along with her co-director husband  historian and famous Dastangoi performer Mahmood Farooqui  embarked on the next one. While filming Peepli Live in 2008,the director duo read Sea of Poppies by Amitav Ghosh. And now,they are working on the script for the official screen adaptation of the first part of the authors Ibis trilogy.

When Farooqui first suggested the idea,Rizvi was not ready to consider it since work on Peepli Live was still on. Also,the scale of the book was daunting. But the thought gradually took on importance and last year,the couple decided to adapt it for screen.

It is a story that needs to be told,especially in this region and in third-world countries. The book is set around the opium wars in 19th century when China was forced to open up trade and people turned opium addicts. Indians,too,were forced into working in opium fields. A similar situation is replicating itself today, she adds. However,Rizvi and Farooqui are not looking at contemporising the story. It is for the viewers to take back what they want from the film, she says.

The couple then approached Ghosh to acquire the official rights. On his blog,the author admits that he was in talks with several other filmmakers when the couple met him regarding the project,but was taken in by their enthusiasm,integrity and vision for the film.

The first draft for the film was chosen by the reputed Sundance Institute for the first Screenwriters Lab in India and Rizvi found sounding boards in reputed international screenwriters such as Guillermo Arriaga,Jose Rivera and Kasi Lemmons. The exposure helped. As part of the Lab,one understands the process of writing followed by these accomplished writers and the insecurities that come with it. Guillermo wrote 76 drafts of one of his films before it was made, she points out. With these writers giving their inputs,Rizvi returned with fresh ideas to polish the script.

The duo has finished working on the second draft. However,they intend to follow the right procedure and approach makers once the script is finalised. Hopefully,the film will go on floors by next year, she says.

