Booked on charge of outraging woman’s modesty, snooker player gets anticipatory bail

A sessions court granted anticipatory bail to a snooker player booked for allegedly outraging the modesty of a woman at a gymkhana in south Mumbai.

An FIR was registered on October 21 against the player and the general secretary of the gymkhana at the Marine Drive police station after a member of the gymkhana alleged that the duo pushed and verbally abused her. The player had approached the court seeking anticipatory bail. While granting anticipatory bail, the court in its order observed that there was a delay in filing the FIR and that statements of the witnesses at the spot were already recorded. Moreover, the police did not seek any custodial interrogation of the accused.

Advocate Sunil Pandey, appearing for the snooker player, told the court that the applicant is a college student, who represents the country in snooker and billiards and due to the upcoming election in gymkhana, he was made a scapegoat in the matter.