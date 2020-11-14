Booked for not wearing a mask, vendor gets bail, court says ‘lower strata suffered’

According to the prosecution, officials of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had been carrying out a drive to ensure that masks are being worn by residents and social distance is being maintained.

A SESSIONS court granted bail to a 20-year-old vegetable seller who was booked for not wearing a mask in public and allegedly obstructing civic officials. The court observed that the “lower strata of society” has suffered a lot due to the Covid-induced lockdown.

According to the prosecution, officials of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had been carrying out a drive to ensure that masks are being worn by residents and social distance is being maintained. The FIR stated that on October 31, Jagdisha Kore, a resident of Matunga, who sells vegetables at Shivaji Park in Dadar, was found in public without a mask.

Kore said he had agreed to pay a fine of Rs 200, but police had claimed that he and another person had gotten into an argument with civic officials.

In his bail application submitted through lawyer RF Jaiswal, Kore said his family depended on his livelihood and the arrest would severely affect them.

“Due to the continuous lockdown, the lower strata of society has suffered a lot and due to poverty, the aforesaid incident might have occurred… No criminal antecedent has been demonstrated against the applicant,” the court said.

