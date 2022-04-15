Booked 35 years ago, man acquitted in infant murder case

A sessions court recently acquitted a 68-year-old man from charges of kidnapping and killing an infant, 35 years since he was booked in the case.

Ramchandra Sharma was acquitted for lack of evidence and non-availability of witnesses. After he was arrested at the time of the incident, he was granted bail by the court.

But as he could not be traced after being granted bail, he was declared absconding and a non-bailable warrant was issued against him. He was arrested again in 2019 and remained in jail till the end of the trial on Tuesday.

The Azad Maidan police in south Mumbai had booked Sharma on suspicion of him having killed a baby born to his wife in 1986.

The prosecution had claimed that Sharma’s wife Chandravati gave birth to a boy at Cama and Albless Hospital. As Sharma suspected that the child was born out of an illegitimate relationship, he had forcefully taken the child from her on the day she was discharged and killed him.

During trial, the prosecution had alleged that summons were issued to all witnesses but they could not be traced as the case is old and there is no possibility of other witnesses coming forward.

The prosecution had examined Sharma’s younger brother as a witness. The police had claimed that Sharma had driven in his brother’s taxi with a plastic bag and gave him instructions to drive towards Sion. He had then disposed the plastic bag in the bushes near a creek.

The police had alleged that Sharma told his brother that he had killed the boy. The brother, however, denied giving a statement to the police and was declared hostile after he said that no such incident took place.

The prosecution also produced a letter from the anatomy department of Grant Medical College, which said that the bones found in the creek belonged to a person aged between 8-9 months.

The court said that there was no oral or documentary evidence, apart from the anatomy expert’s letter, which it said was not concurring with other evidence. “Considering the entire scenario due to non-availability of witnesses, prosecution evidence falls too short to bring home to guilt against the accused,” it added while acquitting Sharma.

His wife was also named as an accused in the case but as she passed away, the case against her was abated.