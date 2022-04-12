Book on women solving water shortage launched

THE CORO India on Monday launched its book ‘Jalnayika’ based on an out-of-the-box concept that tells stories of women from eight villages in Satara district, who worked as a community to deal with the problem of water shortage in the region. The event held at Y B Chavan Centre also saw a screening of the short film taking an overview of this community-led water movement.

The project, which was launched in 2018 started with two villages — Bhalwadi and Injabav — from the Satara District. CORO India’s Suryakant Kamble, Process Coordinator, Quest Grassroots Leadership Development Programme, shared how the organisation had reached the villages for leadership and training and stumbled upon the water shortage issue.

“After studying the situation. We decided to start a community project, which will also include leadership training while working for a cause which directly connects with their struggle,” said Kamble.