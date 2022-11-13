scorecardresearch
Book on perimenopause launched

During the event that was also attended by actors Vidya Balan and Dia Mirza. (Express Photo by Pradip Das)

Although perimenopause is inevitable, there is not much discussion about it. Well-known Mumbai gynecologist Dr Nozer Sheriar, along with Shonali Sabherwal, macrobiotic nutritionist, have written a book Finding your Balance- Your 360° Guide to Perimenopause and Beyond that addresses perimenopause with a holistic focus on dietary, lifestyle and therapeutic solutions.

“There are several books that talk about menopause and other gynocology-related issues but hardly, there is any publication that focus on perimenopause. This book will bust all the myths around it and make the women prepared to welcome menopause,” said Dr Sheriar.

Perimenopause is the lead up to menopause. The term is often used interchangeably with menopause, but menopause is the time that marks the end of the menstrual cycles. It’s diagnosed after one has gone 12 months without a menstrual period.

“Everyone experiences perimenopause differently which includes hot flashes, irregular periods, and vaginal dryness among others. With a healthy diet and exercise, the body adapts better. Pelvis exercise is also crucial at this phase,” said Sabherwal.

Bollywood actors Vidya Balan and Diya Mirza were also present at the book launch. “Until recently, perimenopause was treated like a disease. There was so much taboo around it,” said Balan.

The content also focuses on the role of lifestyle — right diet, food triggers and exercise — that create a positive space for hormones to thrive in menopause and addresses aspects of menopause that impact ageing, bones, sexuality, the body and the mind and the association of hormones with general health and cancers.

