Tuesday, May 03, 2022
Book on paintings by Usha Mangeshkar, relatives released

The coffee table book consists of 129 paintings, largely painted by Usha. It also includes paintings of her brother Hridaynath Mangeshkar, Anuja Bhosle, Saanjali Khadikar, Zanai Bhosle, Ranjay Bhosle and two by Lata Mangeshkar.

Written by Yogesh Naik | Mumbai |
May 4, 2022 3:13:55 am
Artist Vasudeo Kamat and Usha Mangeshkar at the launch of the book in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Ganesh Shirsekar)

The book Strokes of Harmony, a compilation of paintings by singer Usha Mangeshkar and some members of the Mangeshkar family, including the late Lata Mangeshkar, was released on Tuesday by noted painter Vasudeo Kamat.

The book was released at a function in Prabhu Kunj — the residence of the Mangeshkar family in south Mumbai. “Through this book, I am revisiting and sharing with you all, a side of mine which I hold close to my heart—paintings. The paintings you will see in this book are the culmination of my understanding of this art form. This is not art in its entirety as no art can ever be punctuated with a full stop,” said Usha.

Mayuresh Pai of Latika Creations, which has published the book, said, “This book is the materialisation of Lata didi’s heartfelt wishes to put Usha tai’s paintings out to the world, which the latter had always hesitated to bring forth.”

The producer and presenter of the book, Anuja Rhythm Wagholikar, said, ‘Every stroke in Ushatai’s paintings bespeaks craft, elegance, dedication, completeness and communicates a story that probably will create a space in your heart forever…”

